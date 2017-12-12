The Archies meet CHVRCHES! Preview the new Archie Comics releases for 12/13/17!

What’s new in the world of Riverdale and beyond? Take a look below at previews of THE ARCHIES #3, JUGHEAD: THE HUNGER #2, ARCHIE CHRISTMAS SPECTACULAR, MARVEL COMICS DIGEST #4 X-MEN, and WORLD OF ARCHIE COMICS DOUBLE DIGEST #74!
THE ARCHIES #3
NEW ONGOING SERIES! FEATURING INTERNATIONALLY BESTSELLING ARTIST CHVRCHES! As The Archies face a rocky start to their first-ever tour, they find unexpected drama among the members! Can Betty and Archie reconcile their artistic differences? Can real-life indie pop trio CHVRCHES provide the guidance they need to weather the storm?
Script: Alex Segura and Matt Rosenberg
Art: Joe Eisma, Matt Herms, Jack Morelli
Cover: Greg Smallwood
Variant Cover: Jamie McKelvie
On Sale Date: 12/13
32-page, full color comic
$3.99 U.S.
VARIANT COVER:
JUGHEAD: THE HUNGER #2
NEW ONGOING SERIES! As Jughead’s life as a fugitive grows deadlier, Betty and Archie close in—and they’re not alone. Betty’s werewolf hunter relatives’ ruthlessness may spell the end for good ol’ Jug!
Script: Frank Tieri
Art: Pat and Tim Kennedy, Joe Eisma, Bob Smith, Matt Herms, Jack Morelli
Cover: Adam Gorham
Variant Cover: T. Rex
Final Order Cut-Off: 11/20
On Sale Date: 12/13
32-page, full color comic
$3.99 U.S.
VARIANT COVER:
ARCHIE CHRISTMAS SPECTACULAR
Get ready for a Christmas spectacular featuring some of Archie’s most festively fun stories!
Script: Paul Kupperberg, Tom DeFalco, Dan Parent,
Art: Pat & Tim Kennedy, Dan Parent, Jim Amash, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli
Cover: Dan Parent, Rich Koslowski, Rosario “Tito” Pena
On Sale Date: 12/13
24-page, full color comic
$2.99 U.S.
MARVEL COMICS DIGEST #4 X-MEN
Marvel Comics’ best-selling heroes are back in the ever-popular digest format! This fourth issue spotlights the X-MEN! This is a can’t-miss collector’s item that will only be printed once!
Collects the following stories:
- X-Men (1963) #4
- X-Men (1963) #5
- X-Men (1963) #9
- X-Men: First Class (2006) #1
- X-Men: First Class (2006) #2
- Marvel Girl (2011) One-Shot
- Uncanny X-Men (1981) #153
- Wolverine: First Class (2008) #1
- Marvel Adventures Spider-Man (2005) #59
Script: Various
Art: Various
Cover: Gil Kane and Dave Cockrum
On Sale Date: 12/13
224-page, full color comic
$6.99 U.S.
WORLD OF ARCHIE COMICS DOUBLE DIGEST #74
