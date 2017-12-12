The Archies meet CHVRCHES! Preview the new Archie Comics releases for 12/13/17!

What’s new in the world of Riverdale and beyond? Take a look below at previews of THE ARCHIES #3, JUGHEAD: THE HUNGER #2, ARCHIE CHRISTMAS SPECTACULAR, MARVEL COMICS DIGEST #4 X-MEN, and WORLD OF ARCHIE COMICS DOUBLE DIGEST #74!



THE ARCHIES #3



NEW ONGOING SERIES! FEATURING INTERNATIONALLY BESTSELLING ARTIST CHVRCHES! As The Archies face a rocky start to their first-ever tour, they find unexpected drama among the members! Can Betty and Archie reconcile their artistic differences? Can real-life indie pop trio CHVRCHES provide the guidance they need to weather the storm?

Script: Alex Segura and Matt Rosenberg

Art: Joe Eisma, Matt Herms, Jack Morelli

Cover: Greg Smallwood

Variant Cover: Jamie McKelvie

On Sale Date: 12/13

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

VARIANT COVER:

JUGHEAD: THE HUNGER #2



NEW ONGOING SERIES! As Jughead’s life as a fugitive grows deadlier, Betty and Archie close in—and they’re not alone. Betty’s werewolf hunter relatives’ ruthlessness may spell the end for good ol’ Jug!

Script: Frank Tieri

Art: Pat and Tim Kennedy, Joe Eisma, Bob Smith, Matt Herms, Jack Morelli

Cover: Adam Gorham

Variant Cover: T. Rex

Final Order Cut-Off: 11/20

On Sale Date: 12/13

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

VARIANT COVER:

ARCHIE CHRISTMAS SPECTACULAR



Get ready for a Christmas spectacular featuring some of Archie’s most festively fun stories!

Script: Paul Kupperberg, Tom DeFalco, Dan Parent,

Art: Pat & Tim Kennedy, Dan Parent, Jim Amash, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Dan Parent, Rich Koslowski, Rosario “Tito” Pena

On Sale Date: 12/13

24-page, full color comic

$2.99 U.S.

MARVEL COMICS DIGEST #4 X-MEN



Marvel Comics’ best-selling heroes are back in the ever-popular digest format! This fourth issue spotlights the X-MEN! This is a can’t-miss collector’s item that will only be printed once!

Collects the following stories:

X-Men (1963) #4

X-Men (1963) #5

X-Men (1963) #9

X-Men: First Class (2006) #1

X-Men: First Class (2006) #2

Marvel Girl (2011) One-Shot

Uncanny X-Men (1981) #153

Wolverine: First Class (2008) #1

Marvel Adventures Spider-Man (2005) #59

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Gil Kane and Dave Cockrum

On Sale Date: 12/13

224-page, full color comic

$6.99 U.S.

WORLD OF ARCHIE COMICS DOUBLE DIGEST #74



