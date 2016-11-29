Read previews of the new Archie Comics on sale 11/30/16!
What’s new in the world of Riverdale? Take a look below for previews of ARCHIE VOL. 2, JUGHEAD #11, REGGIE’S 80-PAGE GIANT COMIC, SONIC THE HEDGEHOG #289 and ARCHIE’S FUNHOUSE CHRISTMAS ANNUAL #23!
ARCHIE VOL. 2 (TR)
The all-new ARCHIE adventure continues! Superstar writer Mark Waid teams up with rising star artist Veronica Fish to bring a modern take to the legendary Riverdale cast of characters. The elusive, rich Veronica Lodge has taken Riverdale by storm—and it’s caused everyone to take sides, with Archie Andrews stuck in the middle of it all. Relive all the drama, all the romance and all the beautiful art and storytelling once more in this graphic novel that collects ARCHIE #s 7-12. Welcome to the New Riverdale.Script: Mark Waid
Art: Veronica Fish, Thomas Pitilli, Ryan Jampole, Jack Morelli, Andre Szymanowicz, Jen Vaughn
Cover: Veronica Fish
978-1-62738-798-9
$19.99/$21.99CAN
6 5/8 x 10 3/16”
TR
176 pp, Full Color
Direct Market On-Sale Date: 11/30
JUGHEAD #11
In our last issue, a disastrous date causes Sabrina to curse Jughead and take her revenge! Guess what? In this issue, this is still a thing! The mysterious Sabrina reveals what her ENTIRE DEAL is! And let’s say the not-at-all mysterious Jughead reveals something too! (It’s whether or not he still likes burgers) (he does) Conflict! Burgers! Jokes! All mixed together in a recipe so delightful that we could only call it… “Conflict Burger Jokes #1”!! Never mind, I just got word we’re calling it “JUGHEAD #11”; that works too.
Script: Ryan North
Art: Derek Charm, Jack Morelli
Cover: Derek Charm
Variant Covers: Joe Eisma, David Williams
On Sale Date: 11/30
32-page, full color comic
$3.99 U.S.
REGGIE’S 80-PAGE GIANT COMIC (DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE)
Just in time for the all-new Reggie & Me #1, we’ve amassed this GIANT-SIZED collection of some of the best and most hilarious classic stories featuring the prince of pranks, the monarch of mischief, the stalwart stud himself—Reggie Mantle. It’s a perfect introduction to the character for new fans and an ideal collection for classic Archie fans as well—and something to keep you laughing for days!Script: Various
Art: Various
Cover: Bill Galvan, Rosario “Tito” Peña
On Sale Date: 11/30
80-page, digital exclusive comic
$4.99 U.S.
SONIC THE HEDGEHOG #289
The SUPER DUPER DUO of SONIC and TAILS unite in “Genesis of a Hero” Part Two: The 25th Anniversary celebration of Sonic the Hedgehog continues in this retro-action adventure! Sonic has chased Dr. Eggman clear across Westside Island, and now into the skies! Can Sonic and Tails survive a head-on assault of the Wing Fortress? And what sinister secrets lurk beyond the clouds? Featuring cover art by veteran Sonic comic artist Patrick “Spaz” Spaziante and a “High Flying Variant” by jammin’ Jamal Peppers!Script: Ian Flynn
Art: Tracy Yardley, Terry Austin, John Workman, Gabriel Cassata
Cover: Patrick Spaziante
Variant Cover: Jamal Peppers, Jim Amash, Matt Herms
On Sale Date: 11/30
32-page, full color comic
$3.99 U.S.
ARCHIE’S FUNHOUSE CHRISTMAS ANNUAL #23
Pop Tate is anticipating a Christmas rush in his Chocklit Shoppe thanks to his newest idea: fresh, homemade apple pies. He enlists the help of neighborhood kids to work during the holidays. Fortunately, Archie is in need of some spending cash. Unfortunately, so is Jughead. Can the Burgermeister of Riverdale resist the temptation of being surrounded by delicious baked goods long enough for Pop’s to make all of his sales? Find out in “My Deer Archie” the fun and festive new lead story to this Christmas Annual, featuring even more pages of holiday humor!Script: Dan Parent
Art: Dan Parent, Jim Amash, Jack Morelli, Glenn Whitmore
Cover: Dan Parent
On Sale Date: 11/30
192-page, full color comic
$5.99 U.S.
