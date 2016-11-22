News Read previews of the new Archie Comics on sale 11/23/16!

Ron C. November 22, 2016,

What’s new in the world of Riverdale? Take a look below for previews of PEP DIGITAL #185 – ARCHIE & FRIENDS THANKSGIVING FEAST, SONIC THE HEDGEHOG TP VOL 04 – CONTROL, and WORLD OF ARCHIE COMICS DOUBLE DIGEST #64!

PEP DIGITAL #185 – ARCHIE & FRIENDS THANKSGIVING FEAST

pepdigital-185-archieandfriendsthanksgivingfeast-0

We’re grateful to you, our fans, so we’re here to bring you something special. FEAST your eyes on this—a BRAND NEW Pep Digital exclusive compiling over 50 pages of Thanksgiving stories featuring Archie, his friends and his family! In this collection, the food is plentiful, the turkeys are big and the laughs are even bigger! Share this with your loved ones this holiday season!Script: Various
Art: Various
Cover: Dan Parent
On Sale Date: 11/23
62-page digital exclusive comic
$3.99 U.S.

SONIC THE HEDGEHOG VOL. 4: CONTROL (TR)

sonicthehedgehogvol4_control-0

BIG CHANGES are coming for SONIC in “CONTROL” When night falls, things get a little hairy! The corrupting energies of Dark Gaia have infected our heroic hedgehog, transforming him into the fearsome Werehog! With his newfound rage and strength unchecked, it’s up to his old buddies Mighty and Ray to tame the savage beast! The adventures never end in this all-new thrilling installment in the Sonic graphic novel series! SONIC THE HEDGEHOG VOL. 4: CONTROL collects SONIC THE HEDGEHOG #264-267.

Script: Ian Flynn
Art: Tyson Hesse, Jamal Peppers, Evan Stanley, Terry Austin, John Workman, Gabriel Cassata
Cover: Patrick Spaziante
978-1-62738-955-6
$12.99/$14.99CAN
6 5/8 x 10 3/16”
TR
104 pp, Full Color
Direct Market On-Sale Date: 11/23

WORLD OF ARCHIE COMICS DOUBLE DIGEST #64

worldofarchiecomicsdoubledigest_64-0

When Reggie “gifts” Archie with a snow spinner, will Archie and the gang have a blast in the snow, or will someone end up limping home—and most importantly, will Betty still have a date for the holiday dance at the end? Find out in “Spinner Winner!” the hilarious new lead story to this comics double digest!Script: Tom DeFalco
Art: Pat and Tim Kennedy, Bob Smith, Jack Morelli, Glenn Whitmore
Cover: Dan Parent
On Sale Date: 11/23
160-page, full color comic
$4.99 U.S.

