Betty and Veronica take back Riverdale in the new BETTY & VERONICA: VIXENS series! Preview the new Archie Comics releases for 11/22/17!

What’s new in the world of Riverdale and beyond? Take a look below at previews of BETTY & VERONICA: VIXENS #1, RIVERDALE #8, YOUR PAL ARCHIE #4, ARCHIE AND ME COMICS DIGEST #2, THE BEST OF ARCHIE AMERICANA: GOLDEN AGE (TR), and BETTY & VERONICA COMICS DOUBLE DIGEST #258.



To purchase these and other great Archie Comics, find a comic shop near you using the Comic Shop Locator service, visit the Archie Comics Online Store, or download the Archie App!

Keep reading for a look at the covers and preview pages for these exciting new Archie Comics titles.

BETTY & VERONICA VIXENS #1

NEW ONGOING SERIES! The toughest gang in Riverdale is one you’d least expect: the Vixens, led by Riverdale High’s own Betty and Veronica!

Script: Jamie L. Rotante

Art: Eva Cabrera, Elaina Unger, Rachel Deering

Cover: Eva Cabrera

Variant Covers: Robert Hack, Fiona Staples

On Sale Date: 11/22

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

VARIANT COVERS:

RIVERDALE #8

Small town kids get a taste of big city life when the “core four” go to NYC for the weekend. Archie tries to keep up with Veronica’s high society pals, Betty and Jughead worry that their relationship may not survive outside the bubble of their hometown, and Kevin and Cheryl don’t intend to miss out on a day of mischief in the Big Apple…

Script: Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, Will Ewing

Art: Thomas Pitilli, Andre Szymanowicz, John Workman

CVR A Reg: CW Photo Cover – Betty

CVR B Var: CW Photo Cover – Veronica

On Sale Date: 11/22

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

VARIANT COVER:

YOUR PAL ARCHIE #4

After Mr. Lodge permanently bans Archie from the mansion, what happens when he finds Archie behind the wheel of his limousine? Plus, part 4 of the connecting variant cover image!

Script: Ty Templeton

Art: Dan Parent, Ty Templeton, Jack Morelli, Andre Szymanowicz

Cover: Dan Parent

Variant Cover: Les McClaine

On Sale Date: 11/22

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

VARIANT COVER:

THE BEST OF ARCHIE AMERICANA: GOLDEN AGE TR

Since 1941, Archie and his perennial teenage friends have entertained the masses. In this sister volume to our best-selling BEST OF ARCHIE series, you’ll journey the 1940s and 1950s and unearth the roots of an American institution.

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: George Frese

978-1-68255-932-1

$9.99/$11.99 CAN

5 1/4 x 7 1/2”

TR

416 pp, Full Color

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 11/22

ARCHIE AND ME COMICS DIGEST #2

In the BRAND NEW holiday story “Jingles Jangle,” Jingles the elf loses his holiday powers due to a spell cast by Sugarplum—so his only choice is to take up residence with Archie!

Script: Dan Parent

Art: Bill Golliher, Bob Smith, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Pat and Tim Kennedy, Bob Smith, Rosario “Tito” Pena

On Sale Date: 11/22

128-page, full color comic

$6.99 U.S.

BETTY & VERONICA COMICS DOUBLE DIGEST #258

In the BRAND NEW Christmas story “The LAST Noelle,” Santa’s daughter Noelle wants to experience normal high school life—but if Betty & Veronica interfere, will Santa put them on his naughty list?

Script: Dan Parent

Art: Jeff Shultz, Jim Amash, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Bill Galvan, Rosario “Tito” Pena

On Sale Date: 11/15

160-page, full color comic

$5.99 U.S.