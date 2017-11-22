Betty and Veronica take back Riverdale in the new BETTY & VERONICA: VIXENS series! Preview the new Archie Comics releases for 11/22/17!

What’s new in the world of Riverdale and beyond? Take a look below at previews of BETTY & VERONICA: VIXENS #1, RIVERDALE #8, YOUR PAL ARCHIE #4, ARCHIE AND ME COMICS DIGEST #2, THE BEST OF ARCHIE AMERICANA: GOLDEN AGE (TR), and BETTY & VERONICA COMICS DOUBLE DIGEST #258.
To purchase these and other great Archie Comics, find a comic shop near you using the Comic Shop Locator service, visit the Archie Comics Online Store, or download the Archie App!
Keep reading for a look at the covers and preview pages for these exciting new Archie Comics titles.
BETTY & VERONICA VIXENS #1
NEW ONGOING SERIES! The toughest gang in Riverdale is one you’d least expect: the Vixens, led by Riverdale High’s own Betty and Veronica!
Script: Jamie L. Rotante
Art: Eva Cabrera, Elaina Unger, Rachel Deering
Cover: Eva Cabrera
Variant Covers: Robert Hack, Fiona Staples
On Sale Date: 11/22
32-page, full color comic
$3.99 U.S.
Buy BETTY & VERONICA VIXENS #1 at your local comic shop!
Buy BETTY & VERONICA VIXENS #1 from the Archie Comics Store!
Subscribe to BETTY & VERONICA VIXENS from the Archie Comics Store!
Read BETTY & VERONICA VIXENS on the Archie Comics App!
VARIANT COVERS:
RIVERDALE #8
Small town kids get a taste of big city life when the “core four” go to NYC for the weekend. Archie tries to keep up with Veronica’s high society pals, Betty and Jughead worry that their relationship may not survive outside the bubble of their hometown, and Kevin and Cheryl don’t intend to miss out on a day of mischief in the Big Apple…
Script: Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, Will Ewing
Art: Thomas Pitilli, Andre Szymanowicz, John Workman
CVR A Reg: CW Photo Cover – Betty
CVR B Var: CW Photo Cover – Veronica
On Sale Date: 11/22
32-page, full color comic
$3.99 U.S.
Buy RIVERDALE #8 at your local comic shop!
Buy RIVERDALE #8 from the Archie Comics Shop!
Subscribe to RIVERDALE from the Archie Comics Shop!
Read RIVERDALE on the Archie Comics App!
VARIANT COVER:
YOUR PAL ARCHIE #4
After Mr. Lodge permanently bans Archie from the mansion, what happens when he finds Archie behind the wheel of his limousine? Plus, part 4 of the connecting variant cover image!
Script: Ty Templeton
Art: Dan Parent, Ty Templeton, Jack Morelli, Andre Szymanowicz
Cover: Dan Parent
Variant Cover: Les McClaine
On Sale Date: 11/22
32-page, full color comic
$3.99 U.S.
Buy YOUR PAL ARCHIE at your local comic shop!
Buy YOUR PAL ARCHIE #4 from the Archie Comics Shop!
Read YOUR PAL ARCHIE on the Archie Comics App!
VARIANT COVER:
THE BEST OF ARCHIE AMERICANA: GOLDEN AGE TR
Since 1941, Archie and his perennial teenage friends have entertained the masses. In this sister volume to our best-selling BEST OF ARCHIE series, you’ll journey the 1940s and 1950s and unearth the roots of an American institution.
Script: Various
Art: Various
Cover: George Frese
978-1-68255-932-1
$9.99/$11.99 CAN
5 1/4 x 7 1/2”
TR
416 pp, Full Color
Direct Market On-Sale Date: 11/22
Buy THE BEST OF ARCHIE AMERICANA GOLDEN AGE TP at your local comic shop!
Buy THE BEST OF ARCHIE AMERICANA GOLDEN AGE TP from the Archie Comics Shop!
Read THE BEST OF ARCHIE AMERICANA GOLDEN AGE TP on the Archie Comics App!
ARCHIE AND ME COMICS DIGEST #2
In the BRAND NEW holiday story “Jingles Jangle,” Jingles the elf loses his holiday powers due to a spell cast by Sugarplum—so his only choice is to take up residence with Archie!
Script: Dan Parent
Art: Bill Golliher, Bob Smith, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli
Cover: Pat and Tim Kennedy, Bob Smith, Rosario “Tito” Pena
On Sale Date: 11/22
128-page, full color comic
$6.99 U.S.
Buy ARCHIE AND ME COMICS DIGEST at your local comic shop!
Subscribe to ARCHIE AND ME COMICS DIGEST from the Archie Comics Shop!
Read ARCHIE AND ME COMICS DIGEST on the Archie Comics App!
BETTY & VERONICA COMICS DOUBLE DIGEST #258
In the BRAND NEW Christmas story “The LAST Noelle,” Santa’s daughter Noelle wants to experience normal high school life—but if Betty & Veronica interfere, will Santa put them on his naughty list?
Script: Dan Parent
Art: Jeff Shultz, Jim Amash, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli
Cover: Bill Galvan, Rosario “Tito” Pena
On Sale Date: 11/15
160-page, full color comic
$5.99 U.S.