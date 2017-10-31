The Heart of Riverdale beats on! Preview the new Archie Comics releases for 11/1/17!

What’s new in the world of Riverdale and beyond? Take a look below at previews of ARCHIE #25, THE SHIELD – DAUGHTER OF THE REVOLUTION TP, and WORLD OF ARCHIE CHRISTMAS ANNUAL #73!

ARCHIE #25

HEART OF RIVERDALE, Part 3! Reggie Mantle has nowhere to turn now that the whole town holds him responsible for Betty’s fate. Meanwhile, Betty learns just how true and noble one of her friends is!

Script: Mark Waid

Art: Audrey Mok, Kelly Fitzpatrick, Jack Morelli

Cover: Audrey Mok, Rafael Albuquerque, Jen Bartel

On Sale Date: 11/1

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

VARIANT COVERS:

THE SHIELD: DAUGHTER OF THE REVOLUTION VOL. 1

Over the centuries, THE SHIELD has battled enemies of the United States—but what happens when she’s not sure who the enemy is? This graphic novel collects THE SHIELD issues 1-4.

Script: Adam Christopher, Chuck Wendig

Art: Drew Johnson, Al Barrionuevo, Greg Scott, Ray Snyder, Kelly Fitzpatrick, Rachel Deering

Cover: David Williams

978-1-61988-941-5

$14.99/$16.99CAN

6 5/8 x 10 3/16”

TR

144 pp, Full Color

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 11/1



WORLD OF ARCHIE CHRISTMAS ANNUAL #73

In the festive BRAND NEW story “All Aboard,” Archie wants to get his parents a model train for their holiday village display—unless his plans get derailed!

Script: Dan Parent

Art: Bill Galvan, Bob Smith, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Pat and Tim Kennedy, Bob Smith

On Sale Date: 11/1

192-page, full color comic

$6.99 U.S.