The Archies start their very first tour! Preview the new Archie Comics Releases for 10/4/17!

What’s new in the world of Riverdale? Take a look below at previews of THE ARCHIES #1, HARLEY & IVY MEET BETTY & VERONICA #1, RIVERDALE VOL 1 TP, BEST OF ARCHIE COMICS VOL 2: DELUXE EDITION, and RIVERDALE DIGEST #3.

To purchase these and other great Archie Comics, find a comic shop near you using the Comic Shop Locator service, visit the Archie Comics Online Store, or download the Archie App!

Keep reading for a look at the covers and preview pages for these exciting new Archie Comics titles.

THE ARCHIES #1

What’s next for the teenage rockers The Archies? When someone makes a decision that leaves the rest of the band scrambling, can the group keep it together? It’s friendship vs. fame in this must-read #1 issue to the new, ongoing THE ARCHIES series!

Script: Alex Segura and Matt Rosenberg

Art: Joe Eisma, Matt Herms, Jack Morelli

Cover: Joe Eisma

Variant Covers: Matthew Dow Smith, Sandy Jarrell with Kelly Fitzpatrick, Thomas Pitilli

On Sale Date: 10/4

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

VARIANT COVERS

HARLEY & IVY MEET BETTY & VERONICA #1

Free college tuition for all Riverdale residents?! That’s the plan—after the town drains the wetlands that lie between it and Gotham City and then builds a new campus. The only snag? A certain botany-obsessed super-villain. When Poison Ivy enlists her bestie, Harley, to kidnap both Veronica Lodge, daughter of Riverdale’s most important citizen, and her friend Betty, she’s counting on some assistance—and the mayhem that ensues will probably work as well!

DC Comics and Archie are proud to present the adventure of a lifetime for all these best pals. Their hijinks are brought to you by the real-life team-up of Paul Dini (HARLEY QUINN) and Marc Andreyko (WONDER WOMAN ’77), with art by Laura Braga (DC BOMBSHELLS)!

Script: Paul Dini & Marc Andreyko

Art: Laura Braga, Tony Aviña, Arif Prianto, Deron Bennett

Cover: Amanda Conner

Variant Cover: Adam Hughes

Rating: Teen

On Sale Date: October 4th, 2017

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

VARIANT COVER:

RIVERDALE VOL 1 TP

From Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and the writers of the CW’s Riverdale comes the first collection of the comic book set in the universe of the SMASH HIT TV series. RIVERDALE VOL. 1 collects the Riverdale One-Shot and issues 1-3 of the ongoing series plus a bonus issue of ARCHIE #1 (2015).

Script: Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, Brian E. Paterson, Britta Lundin, James DeWille, Will Ewing, Michael Grassi, Greg Murray, Daniel King,

Art: Elliot Fernandez, Jim Towe, Thomas Pitilli, Alitha Martinez, Joe Eisma, Bob Smith, Andre Szymanowicz, Thomas Chu, Glenn Whitmore, John Workman, Janice Chiang

Cover: CW Photo Cover

978-1-68255-958-1

$17.99/$19.99CAN

6 5/8 x 10 3/16”

TR

144 pp, Full Color

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 10/11

THE BEST OF ARCHIE COMICS VOL 2: DELUXE EDITION (HC)

This beautifully remastered hardcover version of the best-selling THE BEST OF ARCHIE COMICS BOOK 2 contains over 400 pages of the most iconic Archie stories, hand-selected by Archie creators, editors and historians.

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Dan DeCarlo

978-1-68255-938-3

$19.99/$21.99 CAN

6 5/8 x 10 3/16”

HC

416 pp, Full Color

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 10/4

RIVERDALE DIGEST #3

See how everything led to the CW’s Riverdale TV show with this digest-sized collection featuring stories from our relaunched titles as well as classic Archie stories!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: CW Photo Cover

On Sale Date: 10/4

128-page, full color comic

$6.99 U.S.