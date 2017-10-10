THOR brings the thunder in the new MARVEL COMICS DIGEST! Preview the new Archie Comics Releases for 10/11/17!

What’s new in the world of Riverdale and beyond? Take a look below at previews of MARVEL COMICS DIGEST #3 THOR, YOUR PAL ARCHIE #3, ARCHIE HALLOWEEN SPECTACULAR, BETTY & VERONICA HALLOWEEN ANNUAL #257, and WORLD OF ARCHIE COMICS DOUBLE DIGEST #72!
MARVEL COMICS DIGEST #3
Marvel Comics’ best-selling heroes are back in the ever-popular digest format! This third issue spotlights THOR, just in time for Thor: Ragnarok! This is a can’t-miss collector’s item that will only be printed once!
- Thor (1966) #154
- Thor (1966) #155
- Thor (1966) #156
- Thor (1966) #157
- Thor Annual (1966) #6
- Marvel Age Spider-Man Team-Up (2004) #4
- Marvel Adventures Super Heroes (2010) #6
- Marvel Adventures Super Heroes (2010) #19
- Marvel Universe Avengers: Earth’s Mightiest Heroes (2012) #9
- Marvel Universe Avengers Assemble (2013) #4
Script: Various
Art: Various
Cover: Olivier Coipel
On Sale Date: 10/11
224-page, full color comic
$6.99 U.S.
ALL-NEW CLASSIC ARCHIE: YOUR PAL ARCHIE #3
Your pal Archie meets his new best pal, Reggie. Find out why Riverdale’s most famous jerk is being so nice to everyone in town! Plus, get the third part of the connecting variant cover series!
Script: Ty Templeton
Art: Dan Parent, Ty Templeton, Jack Morelli
Cover: Dan Parent
Connecting Variant Cover: Les McClaine
On Sale Date: 10/11
32-page, full color comic
$3.99 U.S.
VARIANT COVER:
ARCHIE HALLOWEEN SPECTACULAR
Get ready for a Halloween SCARETACULAR featuring some of Archie’s most frighteningly fun stories!
Script: Alex Simmons, Paul Kupperberg, Dexter Taylor
Art: Pat & Tim Kennedy, Jim Amash, Jack Morelli, Digikore Studios, Dexter Taylor, Rudy Lapick, Bill Yoshida, Barry Grossman
Cover: Jeff Shultz, Rosario “Tito” Peña
On Sale Date: 10/11
24-page, full color comic
$2.99 U.S.
BETTY & VERONICA HALLOWEEN ANNUAL #257
BRAND NEW HALLOWEEN STORY! In “A Bewitching Tale,” Betty and Veronica are in the elementary school’s Halloween play, and Veronica’s got a few tricks up her sleeve to get the part she wants…
Script: Dan Parent
Art: Bill Galvan, Jim Amash, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli
Cover: Bill Galvan, Rosario “Tito” Peña
On Sale Date: 10/11
192-page, full color comic
$6.99 U.S.
WORLD OF ARCHIE COMICS DOUBLE DIGEST #72
BRAND NEW HALLOWEEN STORY! In “Something Is Missing…” the gang takes Jellybean trick or treating. Unfortunately, when they get back to Jughead’s they realize they have the wrong kid! Where is Jellybean? Is this a trick?
Script: Dan Parent
Art: Bill Golliher, Bob Smith, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli
Cover: Pat and Tim Kennedy, Bob Smith, Rosario “Tito” Peña
On Sale Date: 10/11
160-page, full color comic
$5.99 U.S.