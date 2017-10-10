THOR brings the thunder in the new MARVEL COMICS DIGEST! Preview the new Archie Comics Releases for 10/11/17!

What’s new in the world of Riverdale and beyond? Take a look below at previews of MARVEL COMICS DIGEST #3 THOR, YOUR PAL ARCHIE #3, ARCHIE HALLOWEEN SPECTACULAR, BETTY & VERONICA HALLOWEEN ANNUAL #257, and WORLD OF ARCHIE COMICS DOUBLE DIGEST #72!

To purchase these and other great Archie Comics, find a comic shop near you using the Comic Shop Locator service, visit the Archie Comics Online Store, or download the Archie App!

Keep reading for a look at the covers and preview pages for these exciting new Archie Comics titles.

MARVEL COMICS DIGEST #3

Marvel Comics’ best-selling heroes are back in the ever-popular digest format! This third issue spotlights THOR, just in time for Thor: Ragnarok! This is a can’t-miss collector’s item that will only be printed once!

Thor (1966) #154

Thor (1966) #155

Thor (1966) #156

Thor (1966) #157

Thor Annual (1966) #6

Marvel Age Spider-Man Team-Up (2004) #4

Marvel Adventures Super Heroes (2010) #6

Marvel Adventures Super Heroes (2010) #19

Marvel Universe Avengers: Earth’s Mightiest Heroes (2012) #9

Marvel Universe Avengers Assemble (2013) #4

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Olivier Coipel

On Sale Date: 10/11

224-page, full color comic

$6.99 U.S.

ALL-NEW CLASSIC ARCHIE: YOUR PAL ARCHIE #3

Your pal Archie meets his new best pal, Reggie. Find out why Riverdale’s most famous jerk is being so nice to everyone in town! Plus, get the third part of the connecting variant cover series!

Script: Ty Templeton

Art: Dan Parent, Ty Templeton, Jack Morelli

Cover: Dan Parent

Connecting Variant Cover: Les McClaine

On Sale Date: 10/11

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

VARIANT COVER:

ARCHIE HALLOWEEN SPECTACULAR

Get ready for a Halloween SCARETACULAR featuring some of Archie’s most frighteningly fun stories!

Script: Alex Simmons, Paul Kupperberg, Dexter Taylor

Art: Pat & Tim Kennedy, Jim Amash, Jack Morelli, Digikore Studios, Dexter Taylor, Rudy Lapick, Bill Yoshida, Barry Grossman

Cover: Jeff Shultz, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 10/11

24-page, full color comic

$2.99 U.S.

BETTY & VERONICA HALLOWEEN ANNUAL #257

BRAND NEW HALLOWEEN STORY! In “A Bewitching Tale,” Betty and Veronica are in the elementary school’s Halloween play, and Veronica’s got a few tricks up her sleeve to get the part she wants…

Script: Dan Parent

Art: Bill Galvan, Jim Amash, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Bill Galvan, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 10/11

192-page, full color comic

$6.99 U.S.

WORLD OF ARCHIE COMICS DOUBLE DIGEST #72

BRAND NEW HALLOWEEN STORY! In “Something Is Missing…” the gang takes Jellybean trick or treating. Unfortunately, when they get back to Jughead’s they realize they have the wrong kid! Where is Jellybean? Is this a trick?

Script: Dan Parent

Art: Bill Golliher, Bob Smith, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Pat and Tim Kennedy, Bob Smith, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 10/11

160-page, full color comic

$5.99 U.S.