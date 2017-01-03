Check out previews of the new Archie Comics on sale 1/4/17!

What’s new in the world of Riverdale? Take a look below for previews of ARCHIE COMICS DOUBLE DIGEST #275 and ARCHIE COMICS 75TH ANNIVERSARY DIGEST #5!

Keep reading for a look at the covers and preview pages for these exciting new Archie Comics titles.

ARCHIE COMICS DOUBLE DIGEST #275

Brand new story! The new game “Cosmo Go!” is all the rage and kids are running all over Riverdale trying to seize rare Cosmo characters to get the biggest prize of all—Cosmo himself! Pop Tate sees the value in becoming a “COSMO STOP” and tries to get in on the success of the game, but through a mix up thanks to Archie, the Lodge mansion becomes a hot spot, and Mr. Lodge does not feel like playing! Find out what happens in “Cosmo Go!” the fun, new lead story to this comics double digest!

Script: Dan Parent

Art: Dan Parent, Jim Amash, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Dan Parent

On Sale Date: 1/4

160-page, full color comic

$4.99 U.S.

ARCHIE 75TH ANNIVERSARY DIGEST #5