JOSIE AND THE PUSSYCATS VOL. 2 and RIVERDALE #10 highlight the new Archie Comics releases for 1/31/18!

What’s new in the world of Riverdale and beyond? Take a look below at previews of RIVERDALE #10, JOSIE AND THE PUSSYCATS VOL. 2 TP, ARCHIE AND ME COMICS DIGEST #4, B&V FRIENDS JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #258 and BETTY & VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #260.
RIVERDALE #10
From Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and the writers of the new CW TV series Riverdale, this ALL-NEW, ongoing comic series features stories set in between episodes.
Script: Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, Greg Murray
Art: Thomas Pitilli, Andre Szymanowicz, John Workman
Cover: CW Photo Cover
Variant Cover: CW Photo Cover
On Sale Date: 1/31
32-page, full color comic
$3.99 U.S.
VARIANT COVERS:
JOSIE AND THE PUSSYCATS VOL. 2 (TR)
JOSIE AND THE PUSSYCATS VOL. 2 sends the world’s biggest comic book band on action-packed adventures all around the world! Collects issues 6 – 9 of the Josie and the Pussycats series by writers Marguerite Bennett (DC Comics’ Bombshells) and Cameron DeOrdio and artist Audrey Mok (Archie).
Script: Cameron DeOrdio, Marguerite Bennett
Art: Audrey Mok, Kelsey Shannon, Kelly Fitzpatrick, Matt Herms, Jack Morelli
Cover: Audrey Mok
978-1-68255-917-8
$12.99/$14.99CAN
6 x 8 1/2”
TR
104 pp, Full Color
Direct Market On-Sale Date: 1/31
ARCHIE AND ME COMICS DIGEST #4
New Classic-Style Lead Story! “Red-Head Alert!” – Mr. Lodge is testing out a brand new, state-of-the-art burglar alarm. It can keep out any intruders… but is it a match for the menace that is Archie Andrews?
Script: Angelo DeCesare
Art: Bill Golliher, Bob Smith, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli
Cover: Bill Galvan, Rosario “Tito” Peña
On Sale Date: 1/31
128-page, full color comic
$6.99 U.S.
BETTY AND VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #260
New Classic-Style Lead Story! “Geeks United!” – Veronica’s brainy cousin Marcy is in a new club at Riverdale High for likeminded teens to play games and discuss science. But when they get a new meeting space—the game room at Lodge Manor—EVERYONE wants to be a part of the club!
Script: Dan Parent
Art: Bill Galvan, Jim Amash, Jack Morelli, Glenn Whitmore
Cover: Bill Golliher, Bob Smith, Rosario “Tito” Peña
On Sale Date: 1/31
192-page, full color comic
$6.99 U.S.
B&V FRIENDS JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #258
New Classic-Style Lead Story! “Bag it, Harper!” – Veronica convinces her crafty cousin Harper to start selling her handmade bags, but Harper might not be ready to give up her sense of individuality for the sake of profit!
Script: Dan Parent
Art: Jeff Shultz, Jim Amash, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli
Cover: Jeff Shultz, Rosario “Tito” Peña
On Sale Date: 1/31
192-page, full color comic
$6.99 U.S.