JOSIE AND THE PUSSYCATS VOL. 2 and RIVERDALE #10 highlight the new Archie Comics releases for 1/31/18!

What’s new in the world of Riverdale and beyond? Take a look below at previews of RIVERDALE #10, JOSIE AND THE PUSSYCATS VOL. 2 TP, ARCHIE AND ME COMICS DIGEST #4, B&V FRIENDS JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #258 and BETTY & VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #260.



To purchase these and other great Archie Comics, find a comic shop near you using the Comic Shop Locator service, visit the Archie Comics Online Store, or download the Archie App!

Keep reading for a look at the covers and preview pages for these exciting new Archie Comics titles.

RIVERDALE #10



From Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and the writers of the new CW TV series Riverdale, this ALL-NEW, ongoing comic series features stories set in between episodes.

Script: Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, Greg Murray

Art: Thomas Pitilli, Andre Szymanowicz, John Workman

Cover: CW Photo Cover

Variant Cover: CW Photo Cover

On Sale Date: 1/31

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

VARIANT COVERS:

JOSIE AND THE PUSSYCATS VOL. 2 (TR)



JOSIE AND THE PUSSYCATS VOL. 2 sends the world’s biggest comic book band on action-packed adventures all around the world! Collects issues 6 – 9 of the Josie and the Pussycats series by writers Marguerite Bennett (DC Comics’ Bombshells) and Cameron DeOrdio and artist Audrey Mok (Archie).

Script: Cameron DeOrdio, Marguerite Bennett

Art: Audrey Mok, Kelsey Shannon, Kelly Fitzpatrick, Matt Herms, Jack Morelli

Cover: Audrey Mok

978-1-68255-917-8

$12.99/$14.99CAN

6 x 8 1/2”

TR

104 pp, Full Color

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 1/31

ARCHIE AND ME COMICS DIGEST #4



New Classic-Style Lead Story! “Red-Head Alert!” – Mr. Lodge is testing out a brand new, state-of-the-art burglar alarm. It can keep out any intruders… but is it a match for the menace that is Archie Andrews?

Script: Angelo DeCesare

Art: Bill Golliher, Bob Smith, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Bill Galvan, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 1/31

128-page, full color comic

$6.99 U.S.

BETTY AND VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #260



New Classic-Style Lead Story! “Geeks United!” – Veronica’s brainy cousin Marcy is in a new club at Riverdale High for likeminded teens to play games and discuss science. But when they get a new meeting space—the game room at Lodge Manor—EVERYONE wants to be a part of the club!

Script: Dan Parent

Art: Bill Galvan, Jim Amash, Jack Morelli, Glenn Whitmore

Cover: Bill Golliher, Bob Smith, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 1/31

192-page, full color comic

$6.99 U.S.

B&V FRIENDS JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #258



New Classic-Style Lead Story! “Bag it, Harper!” – Veronica convinces her crafty cousin Harper to start selling her handmade bags, but Harper might not be ready to give up her sense of individuality for the sake of profit!

Script: Dan Parent

Art: Jeff Shultz, Jim Amash, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Jeff Shultz, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 1/31

192-page, full color comic

$6.99 U.S.