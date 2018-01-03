Start a new sci-fi adventure with COSMO and his crew! Preview the new Archie Comics releases for 1/3/18!

What’s new in the world of Riverdale and beyond? Take a look below at previews of COSMO #1, CHILLING ADVENTURES IN SORCERY TP, and ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #285!



Keep reading for a look at the covers and preview pages for these exciting new Archie Comics titles.

COSMO #1



NEW ONGOING SERIES! “Space Aces” – Part One: Get ready for out of this world fun in the ALL-NEW sci-fi adventure series COSMO! Join Cosmo and his Martian crew as they find adventure and dangers in the deepest corners of space! Their latest mission turns into a much larger adventure when they stumble upon their most unique specimen yet: A panicked human!

Script: Ian Flynn

Art: Tracy Yardley, Matt Herms, Jack Morelli

Cover: Tracy Yardley

Variant Covers: Derek Charm, Erin Hunting, Ryan Jampole, Vincent Lovallo

On Sale Date: 1/3

32-page, full color comic

$2.99 U.S.

VARIANT COVERS:

CHILLING ADVENTURES IN SORCERY TP



Presented by Sabrina the Teenage Witch, this collection features some of the most horrifying classic stories to ever be published by Archie Comics, collected for the first time in graphic novel. Featuring an all-new cover by comic artist extraordinaire Francesco Francavilla (Afterlife With Archie)!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Francesco Francavilla

978-1-62738-990-7

$19.99/$21.99CAN

6 5/8 x 10 3/16”

TR

192 pp, Full Color

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 1/3

ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #285



“Ready! Set! Go!” – Even a snowstorm can’t stop the kids in Riverdale from playing the popular phone app Cosmo Go! Will Archie get in on the craze or be left out in the cold?

Script: Dan Parent

Art: Jeff Shultz, Jim Amash, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Dan Parent

On Sale Date: 1/3

192-page, full color comic

$6.99 U.S.