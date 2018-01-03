Start a new sci-fi adventure with COSMO and his crew! Preview the new Archie Comics releases for 1/3/18!

What’s new in the world of Riverdale and beyond? Take a look below at previews of COSMO #1, CHILLING ADVENTURES IN SORCERY TP, and ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #285!
COSMO #1
NEW ONGOING SERIES! “Space Aces” – Part One: Get ready for out of this world fun in the ALL-NEW sci-fi adventure series COSMO! Join Cosmo and his Martian crew as they find adventure and dangers in the deepest corners of space! Their latest mission turns into a much larger adventure when they stumble upon their most unique specimen yet: A panicked human!
Script: Ian Flynn
Art: Tracy Yardley, Matt Herms, Jack Morelli
Cover: Tracy Yardley
Variant Covers: Derek Charm, Erin Hunting, Ryan Jampole, Vincent Lovallo
On Sale Date: 1/3
32-page, full color comic
$2.99 U.S.
CHILLING ADVENTURES IN SORCERY TP
Presented by Sabrina the Teenage Witch, this collection features some of the most horrifying classic stories to ever be published by Archie Comics, collected for the first time in graphic novel. Featuring an all-new cover by comic artist extraordinaire Francesco Francavilla (Afterlife With Archie)!
Script: Various
Art: Various
Cover: Francesco Francavilla
978-1-62738-990-7
$19.99/$21.99CAN
6 5/8 x 10 3/16”
TR
192 pp, Full Color
Direct Market On-Sale Date: 1/3
ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #285
“Ready! Set! Go!” – Even a snowstorm can’t stop the kids in Riverdale from playing the popular phone app Cosmo Go! Will Archie get in on the craze or be left out in the cold?
Script: Dan Parent
Art: Jeff Shultz, Jim Amash, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli
Cover: Dan Parent
On Sale Date: 1/3
192-page, full color comic
$6.99 U.S.
