Werewolf Jughead vs. Betty Cooper Round 2! Preview the new Archie Comics releases for 1/24/18

What's new in the world of Riverdale and beyond?



Keep reading for a look at the covers and preview pages for these exciting new Archie Comics titles.

JUGHEAD: THE HUNGER #3



NEW ONGOING SERIES! This is it—the confrontation you’ve been waiting for! Werewolf Jug vs Werewolf Hunter Betty Round 2! The last one ended in a draw—this one may end one of their lives!

Script: Frank Tieri

Art: Pat and Tim Kennedy, Joe Eisma, Bob Smith, Matt Herms, Jack Morelli

Cover: Adam Gorham

Variant Cover: T. Rex

On Sale Date: 1/24

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

VARIANT COVERS:

BETTY & VERONICA: VIXENS #3



NEW ONGOING SERIES! The Vixens are taking matters into their own hands and doing whatever they can to protect their hometown. But are they a match for the dangerous Southside Serpents?

Script: Jamie L. Rotante

Art: Eva Cabrera, Elaina Unger, Rachel Deering

B&V: Vixens #3 CVR A Reg: Eva Cabrera

B&V: Vixens #3 CVR B Var: Sandra Lanz

B&V: Vixens #3 CVR B Var: Jen Vaughn

On Sale Date: 1/24

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

VARIANT COVERS:

ARCHIE’S BIG BOOK VOL 2: FANTASY



This second volume of the ARCHIE BIG BOOK series features some of the best fantasy and fairy tale stories featured in Archie comics!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Various

978-1-68255-907-9

$19.99/$21.99CAN

6 5/8 x 10 3/16”

TR

304 pp, Full Color

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 1/24

ARCHIE GIANT COMICS ROLL (TR)



Get ready for a rollercoaster of fun and laughs with this collection of 480 pages of iconic Archie tales in one amazing volume!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Dan Parent, Bob Smith, Rosario “Tito” Pena

978-1-68255-915-4

$7.99/$9.99 CAN

4 7/8 x 6 9/16”

TR

480 pp, Full Color

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 1/24