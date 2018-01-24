News Werewolf Jughead vs. Betty Cooper Round 2! Preview the new Archie Comics releases for 1/24/18

Ron C. January 24, 2018,

What’s new in the world of Riverdale and beyond? Take a look below at previews of JUGHEAD: THE HUNGER #3, BETTY & VERONICA VIXENS #3, ARCHIE’S BIG BOOK VOL 2: FANTASY, and ARCHIE GIANT COMICS ROLL.

To purchase these and other great Archie Comics, find a comic shop near you using the Comic Shop Locator service, visit the Archie Comics Online Store, or download the Archie App!

Keep reading for a look at the covers and preview pages for these exciting new Archie Comics titles.

JUGHEAD: THE HUNGER #3

NEW ONGOING SERIES! This is it—the confrontation you’ve been waiting for! Werewolf Jug vs Werewolf Hunter Betty Round 2! The last one ended in a draw—this one may end one of their lives!

Script: Frank Tieri
Art: Pat and Tim Kennedy, Joe Eisma, Bob Smith, Matt Herms, Jack Morelli
Cover: Adam Gorham
Variant Cover: T. Rex
On Sale Date: 1/24
32-page, full color comic
$3.99 U.S.

VARIANT COVERS:

BETTY & VERONICA: VIXENS #3

NEW ONGOING SERIES! The Vixens are taking matters into their own hands and doing whatever they can to protect their hometown. But are they a match for the dangerous Southside Serpents?

Script: Jamie L. Rotante
Art: Eva Cabrera, Elaina Unger, Rachel Deering
B&V: Vixens #3 CVR A Reg: Eva Cabrera
B&V: Vixens #3 CVR B Var: Sandra Lanz
B&V: Vixens #3 CVR B Var: Jen Vaughn
On Sale Date: 1/24
32-page, full color comic
$3.99 U.S.

VARIANT COVERS:

ARCHIE’S BIG BOOK VOL 2: FANTASY

This second volume of the ARCHIE BIG BOOK series features some of the best fantasy and fairy tale stories featured in Archie comics!

Script: Various
Art: Various
Cover: Various
978-1-68255-907-9
$19.99/$21.99CAN
6 5/8 x 10 3/16”
TR
304 pp, Full Color
Direct Market On-Sale Date: 1/24

ARCHIE GIANT COMICS ROLL (TR)

Get ready for a rollercoaster of fun and laughs with this collection of 480 pages of iconic Archie tales in one amazing volume!

Script: Various
Art: Various
Cover: Dan Parent, Bob Smith, Rosario “Tito” Pena
978-1-68255-915-4
$7.99/$9.99 CAN
4 7/8 x 6 9/16”
TR
480 pp, Full Color
Direct Market On-Sale Date: 1/24

