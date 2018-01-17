Betty Cooper shines in the spotlight in RIVERDALE DIGEST #6!

What’s new in the world of Riverdale? Take a look below at a preview of RIVERDALE DIGEST #6!
RIVERDALE DIGEST #6
See how everything led to the CW’s Riverdale TV show with this digest-sized collection featuring stories from our relaunched titles as well as classic Archie stories!
Script: Various
Art: Various
Cover: CW Photo Cover
On Sale Date: 1/17
128-page, full color comic
$6.99 U.S.