Betty Cooper shines in the spotlight in RIVERDALE DIGEST #6!

What’s new in the world of Riverdale? Take a look below at a preview of RIVERDALE DIGEST #6!



RIVERDALE DIGEST #6



See how everything led to the CW’s Riverdale TV show with this digest-sized collection featuring stories from our relaunched titles as well as classic Archie stories!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: CW Photo Cover

On Sale Date: 1/17

128-page, full color comic

$6.99 U.S.