Check out previews of JUGHEAD #12, REGGIE AND ME #2, and more new Archie Comics on sale 1/11/17!

JUGHEAD #12
Script: Ryan North
Art: Derek Charm, Jack Morelli
Cover: Derek Charm
Variant Covers: Erin Hunting, Tula Lotay
On Sale Date: 1/11
32-page, full color comic
$3.99 U.S.
REGGIE AND ME #2
There are a set of unspoken rules when it comes to dealing with Reggie Mantle. Rules that, when broken, can easily get you on his bad side. Unfortunately for most of the people Reggie encounters, they don’t know these rules. In fact, there’s only one person that does—and it isn’t a person at all, it’s Reggie’s devoted Dachshund, Vader. With half of Riverdale High School having committed the mortal sin of ditching a Mantle house party, Archie and Betty’s attempts at interfering in Reggie’s life, Midge actually pitying Reggie and a friendship request from someone very unexpected, Reggie and Vader are going to have to get a lot smarter about their schemes!
Script: Tom DeFalco
Art: Sandy Jarrell, Kelly Fitzpatrick, Jack Morelli
Cover: Sandy Jarrell with Kelly Fitzpatrick
Variant Covers: David Mack, Chip Zdarsky
On Sale Date: 1/11
32-page, full color comic
$3.99 U.S.
ROAD TO RIVERDALE TP
Script: Mark Waid, Chip Zdarsky, Adam Hughes, Marguerite Bennett & Cameron Deordio, Tom DeFalco
Art: Fiona Staples, Erica Henderson, Adam Hughes, Audrey Mok, Sandy Jarrell, Andre Szymanowicz, Jose Villarrubia, Kelly Fitzpatrick, Jack Morelli
Cover: Francesco Francavilla
978-1-68255-972-7
$14.99/$16.99CAN
6 5/8 x 10 3/16”
TR
144 pp, Full Color
Direct Market On-Sale Date: 1/11
SONIC UNIVERSE #94
Script: Aleah Baker & Ian Flynn
Art: Adam Bryce Thomas, Jim Amash, Matt Herms, Jack Morelli
Cover: Tracy Yardley, Jim Amash, Ben Hunzeker
Variant Cover: Tracy Yardley, Steve Downer
On Sale Date: 1/11
32-page, full color comic
$3.99 U.S.
BETTY & VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #250
Script: Dan Parent
Art: Dan Parent, Bob Smith, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli
Cover: Dan Parent
On Sale Date: 1/11
256-page, full color comic
$6.99 U.S.