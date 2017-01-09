News Check out previews of JUGHEAD #12, REGGIE AND ME #2, and more new Archie Comics on sale 1/11/17!

Ron C. January 9, 2017,

What’s new in the world of Riverdale and beyond? Take a look below for previews of JUGHEAD #12, REGGIE AND ME #2, ROAD TO RIVERDALE TP, SONIC UNIVERSE #94, and BETTY & VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #250!

Keep reading for a look at the covers and preview pages for these exciting new Archie Comics titles.

JUGHEAD #12

jughead2015_12-0

It’s JUGHEAD versus ALL OF RIVERDALE in a race to the finish!  A “video game go-kart race to the finish,” that is.  BUT IT’S STILL EXCITING.  When Reggie convinces everyone to bet that the winner will be King For A Day and everyone has to do what he says, what could possibly go wrong? Well, “Reggie then winning that bet and being in charge of everyone” springs immediately to mind.   SPOILER ALERT: THAT IS TOTALLY A THING THAT HAPPENS!  This start of a new arc features the following: Pals! Conflict!  And making mistakes on the internet which no one NEVER EVER FORGETS!!
 

Script: Ryan North
Art: Derek Charm, Jack Morelli
Cover: Derek Charm
Variant Covers: Erin Hunting, Tula Lotay
On Sale Date: 1/11
32-page, full color comic
$3.99 U.S.

REGGIE AND ME #2

reggieandme_02-0

There are a set of unspoken rules when it comes to dealing with Reggie Mantle. Rules that, when broken, can easily get you on his bad side. Unfortunately for most of the people Reggie encounters, they don’t know these rules. In fact, there’s only one person that does—and it isn’t a person at all, it’s Reggie’s devoted Dachshund, Vader. With half of Riverdale High School having committed the mortal sin of ditching a Mantle house party, Archie and Betty’s attempts at interfering in Reggie’s life, Midge actually pitying Reggie and a friendship request from someone very unexpected, Reggie and Vader are going to have to get a lot smarter about their schemes!

Script: Tom DeFalco
Art: Sandy Jarrell, Kelly Fitzpatrick, Jack Morelli
Cover: Sandy Jarrell with Kelly Fitzpatrick
Variant Covers: David Mack, Chip Zdarsky
On Sale Date: 1/11
32-page, full color comic
$3.99 U.S.

ROAD TO RIVERDALE TP

roadtoriverdale-0

READ THE STORIES THAT INSPIRED THE NEW CW TV SERIES! In the past two years, the little town of Riverdale has changed in a number of amazing ways. The entire Archie universe has been given a fresh coat of paint and it’s only getting bigger and better from here. Road to Riverdale presents to readers all of the first issues of each of our new series so far, including Archie, Jughead, Betty and Veronica, Josie and the Pussycats, and Reggie & Me, timed to the release of the brand new CW series Riverdale. This graphic novel features riveting stories and dazzling artwork from superstar writers and artists like Mark Waid, Adam Hughes, Marguerite Bennett, Fiona Staples, Chip Zdarsky and much more. You won’t want to miss out on this one-of-a-kind collection that shines the spotlight on the New Riverdale, and serves as the ultimate guide for both new readers and long-time fans.
 

Script: Mark Waid, Chip Zdarsky, Adam Hughes, Marguerite Bennett & Cameron Deordio, Tom DeFalco
Art: Fiona Staples, Erica Henderson, Adam Hughes, Audrey Mok, Sandy Jarrell, Andre Szymanowicz, Jose Villarrubia, Kelly Fitzpatrick, Jack Morelli
Cover: Francesco Francavilla
978-1-68255-972-7
$14.99/$16.99CAN
6 5/8 x 10 3/16”
TR
144 pp, Full Color
Direct Market On-Sale Date: 1/11

SONIC UNIVERSE #94

sonicuniverse_94-0

The PIRATE PLUNDERING reaches its peak in “Case of the Pirate Princess” Finale: The Chaotix Detective Agency’s deep cover in the pirates’ ranks may be too deep to escape!  In the heart of a long-lost temple, Cpt. Shellbreaker stands poised to find an ancient power.  Can the Chaotix finally rescue Princess Undina?  Can they rescue themselves?  Or will the Chaotix turning pirates be their saving grace?  It all comes to a head in this frantic finale! Featuring cover art and an “Excitement Under the Sea” variant by Mr. Sonic comics, Tracy Yardley!
 

Script: Aleah Baker & Ian Flynn
Art: Adam Bryce Thomas, Jim Amash, Matt Herms, Jack Morelli
Cover: Tracy Yardley, Jim Amash, Ben Hunzeker
Variant Cover: Tracy Yardley, Steve Downer
On Sale Date: 1/11
32-page, full color comic
$3.99 U.S.

BETTY & VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #250

bettyandveronicacomicsdoubledigest_250-0

Brand new story! The girls agree to be bridesmaids when one of their babysitters gets married. But how will they get past the horrific bridesmaids dresses they have to wear? Veronica will not grin and bear it… enter her cousin and fashion maven Harper Lodge! See it all unfold in “Here Come the Bridesmaids,” the awesome new lead story to this JUMBO-sized comics digest!
 

Script: Dan Parent
Art: Dan Parent, Bob Smith, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli
Cover: Dan Parent
On Sale Date: 1/11
256-page, full color comic
$6.99 U.S.

