Check out previews of JUGHEAD #12, REGGIE AND ME #2, and more new Archie Comics on sale 1/11/17!

JUGHEAD #12

It’s JUGHEAD versus ALL OF RIVERDALE in a race to the finish! A “video game go-kart race to the finish,” that is. BUT IT’S STILL EXCITING. When Reggie convinces everyone to bet that the winner will be King For A Day and everyone has to do what he says, what could possibly go wrong? Well, “Reggie then winning that bet and being in charge of everyone” springs immediately to mind. SPOILER ALERT: THAT IS TOTALLY A THING THAT HAPPENS! This start of a new arc features the following: Pals! Conflict! And making mistakes on the internet which no one NEVER EVER FORGETS!!

Script: Ryan North

Art: Derek Charm, Jack Morelli

Cover: Derek Charm

Variant Covers: Erin Hunting, Tula Lotay

On Sale Date: 1/11

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.







REGGIE AND ME #2

There are a set of unspoken rules when it comes to dealing with Reggie Mantle. Rules that, when broken, can easily get you on his bad side. Unfortunately for most of the people Reggie encounters, they don’t know these rules. In fact, there’s only one person that does—and it isn’t a person at all, it’s Reggie’s devoted Dachshund, Vader. With half of Riverdale High School having committed the mortal sin of ditching a Mantle house party, Archie and Betty’s attempts at interfering in Reggie’s life, Midge actually pitying Reggie and a friendship request from someone very unexpected, Reggie and Vader are going to have to get a lot smarter about their schemes!

Script: Tom DeFalco

Art: Sandy Jarrell, Kelly Fitzpatrick, Jack Morelli

Cover: Sandy Jarrell with Kelly Fitzpatrick

Variant Covers: David Mack, Chip Zdarsky

On Sale Date: 1/11

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

ROAD TO RIVERDALE TP

READ THE STORIES THAT INSPIRED THE NEW CW TV SERIES! In the past two years, the little town of Riverdale has changed in a number of amazing ways. The entire Archie universe has been given a fresh coat of paint and it’s only getting bigger and better from here. Road to Riverdale presents to readers all of the first issues of each of our new series so far, including Archie, Jughead, Betty and Veronica, Josie and the Pussycats, and Reggie & Me, timed to the release of the brand new CW series Riverdale. This graphic novel features riveting stories and dazzling artwork from superstar writers and artists like Mark Waid, Adam Hughes, Marguerite Bennett, Fiona Staples, Chip Zdarsky and much more. You won’t want to miss out on this one-of-a-kind collection that shines the spotlight on the New Riverdale, and serves as the ultimate guide for both new readers and long-time fans.