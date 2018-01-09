The Archies meet The Monkees! Preview the new Archie Comics releases for 1/10/18!

What’s new in the world of Riverdale and beyond? Take a look below at previews of THE ARCHIES #4, ARCHIE #27, MIGHTY CRUSADERS #2, and WORLD OF ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #75!
THE ARCHIES #4
NEW ONGOING SERIES! GUEST STARRING THE MONKEES! Still soaring from last issue’s sage advice from CHVRCHES, Archie is eager to take his friends to the next level musically on their first-ever tour. But an unexpected turn of events finds them in the swingin’ sixties—face to face with rock/pop icons THE MONKEES!
Script: Alex Segura and Matt Rosenberg
Art: Joe Eisma, Matt Herms, Jack Morelli
Cover: Greg Smallwood
Variant Covers: Michael Allred & Laura Martin, Joe Eisma
Monkees.com Exclusive Cover: Tyler Boss
On Sale Date: 1/10
32-page, full color comic
$3.99 U.S.
ARCHIE #27
“The Heart of Riverdale” reaches its epic conclusion—and nothing’s as it was! Friendships and romances have changed, loyalties have been tested, and Archie is at a crossroads.
Script: Mark Waid
Art: Audrey Mok, Kelly Fitzpatrick, Jack Morelli
Cover: Audrey Mok
Variant Covers: Matthew Dow Smith, Ty Templeton
On Sale Date: 1/10
32-page, full color comic
$3.99 U.S.
MIGHTY CRUSADERS #2
“New Blood” – While new member The Web familiarizes himself with the rest of the Mighty Crusaders team, the villainous Dr. Iddh holds a ritual that threatens to awake an evil unlike the world has ever seen!
Script: Ian Flynn
Art: Kelsey Shannon, Matt Herms, Jack Morelli
Cover: Kelsey Shannon, Matt Herms
Variant Covers: Wilfredo Torres with Kelly Fitzpatrick, Jim Towe
On Sale Date: 1/10
32-page, full color comic
$3.99 U.S.
WORLD OF ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #75
“You’ve Been Cancelled!” – When Game of Crowns, Archie and his friends’ favorite TV show, is cancelled, they’ll do everything they can to get it back on air!
Script: Dan Parent
Art: Bill Galvan, Bob Smith, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli
Cover: Bill Galvan, Rosario “Tito” Peña
On Sale Date: 1/10
192-page, full color comic
$5.99 U.S.
