The Archies meet The Monkees! Preview the new Archie Comics releases for 1/10/18!

What’s new in the world of Riverdale and beyond? Take a look below at previews of THE ARCHIES #4, ARCHIE #27, MIGHTY CRUSADERS #2, and WORLD OF ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #75!



To purchase these and other great Archie Comics, find a comic shop near you using the Comic Shop Locator service, visit the Archie Comics Online Store, or download the Archie App!

Keep reading for a look at the covers and preview pages for these exciting new Archie Comics titles.

THE ARCHIES #4



NEW ONGOING SERIES! GUEST STARRING THE MONKEES! Still soaring from last issue’s sage advice from CHVRCHES, Archie is eager to take his friends to the next level musically on their first-ever tour. But an unexpected turn of events finds them in the swingin’ sixties—face to face with rock/pop icons THE MONKEES!

Script: Alex Segura and Matt Rosenberg

Art: Joe Eisma, Matt Herms, Jack Morelli

Cover: Greg Smallwood

Variant Covers: Michael Allred & Laura Martin, Joe Eisma

Monkees.com Exclusive Cover: Tyler Boss

On Sale Date: 1/10

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

VARIANT COVERS:

ARCHIE #27



“The Heart of Riverdale” reaches its epic conclusion—and nothing’s as it was! Friendships and romances have changed, loyalties have been tested, and Archie is at a crossroads.

Script: Mark Waid

Art: Audrey Mok, Kelly Fitzpatrick, Jack Morelli

Cover: Audrey Mok

Variant Covers: Matthew Dow Smith, Ty Templeton

On Sale Date: 1/10

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

VARIANT COVERS:

MIGHTY CRUSADERS #2



“New Blood” – While new member The Web familiarizes himself with the rest of the Mighty Crusaders team, the villainous Dr. Iddh holds a ritual that threatens to awake an evil unlike the world has ever seen!

Script: Ian Flynn

Art: Kelsey Shannon, Matt Herms, Jack Morelli

Cover: Kelsey Shannon, Matt Herms

Variant Covers: Wilfredo Torres with Kelly Fitzpatrick, Jim Towe

On Sale Date: 1/10

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

VARIANT COVERS:

WORLD OF ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #75



“You’ve Been Cancelled!” – When Game of Crowns, Archie and his friends’ favorite TV show, is cancelled, they’ll do everything they can to get it back on air!

Script: Dan Parent

Art: Bill Galvan, Bob Smith, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Bill Galvan, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 1/10

192-page, full color comic

$5.99 U.S.