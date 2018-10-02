Archie Comics New Releases for 10/3/18

What’s new in the town of Riverdale and beyond? Take a look below at previews of ARCHIE #699, COSMO VOL 1: SPACE ACES TP, BEST OF ARCHIE COMICS DELUXE HC VOL 03, ARCHIE AND ME COMICS DIGEST #11, and ARCHIE & FRIENDS DIGITAL DIGEST #9!



ARCHIE #699

CATCH UP ON THE BEST-SELLING ARCHIE SAGA BEFORE ISSUE #700! As the Riverdale gang heads toward major changes in the pages of the monumental ARCHIE #700 next month, we follow Archie as he reflects back on past storylines including: the #LipstickIncident, the arrival of the Lodge family, the machinations of the Blossom Twins, the near-tragedy of “Over the Edge” and more! This special issue sets the stage for next month’s landmark 700th issue of ARCHIE by Nick Spencer and Marguerite Sauvage! Based on stories by Mark Waid and Ian Flynn and featuring art by an assortment of Archie talents, this recap issue is the perfect primer for new readers and returning fans to the Archie universe.

Script: Mark Waid, Ian Flynn

Art: Fiona Staples, Veronica Fish, Joe Eisma, Pete Woods, Annie Wu, Audrey Mok, Andre Szymanowicz, Jen Vaughn, Kelly Fitzpatrick

Cover: Marguerite Sauvage

On Sale Date: 10/3

32-page, full color comic

$1.00 U.S.

COSMO VOLUME ONE: SPACE ACES TP

Get ready for out of this world fun in the ALL-NEW sci-fi adventure series COSMO! Join Cosmo and his Space-Ace Martian crew as they find adventure and dangers in the deepest corners of space! Their latest mission turns into a much larger adventure when they stumble upon their most unique specimen yet: A panicked human! Writer Ian Flynn (Archie) and artist Tracy Yardley (Hero Cats) bring the classic 1950s space alien into the present day in this graphic novel that collects the full 5-issue mini-series!

Script: Ian Flynn

Art: Tracy Yardley, Evan Stanley, Matt Herms, Jack Morelli

Cover: Tracy Yardley

978-1-68255-865-2

$12.99 US/$14.99 CAN

6 x 9”

TR

128 pp, Full Color

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 10/3

BEST OF ARCHIE COMICS DELUXE VOL. 3 (HC)

One of Archie’s most popular graphic novels gets the deluxe treatment in this full-sized remastered hardcover edition collecting over 50 iconic favorite stories from across Archie’s 75+ year history. The bestselling retrospective of this essential piece of Americana finally gets the treatment it’s due in this keepsake bookshelf edition.

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Dan Parent

978-1-68255-867-6

$19.99 US/$21.99 CAN

6 5/8 x 10 3/16”

TR

416 pp, Full Color

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 10/3

ARCHIE AND ME COMICS DIGEST #11

Brand New Lead Story: “The Haunted (Lodge) Mansion” Veronica’s mansion is haunted! She wants to rid her luxurious home of ghosts, so who’s she gonna call? Archie and Jughead?!

Script: Francis Bonnett

Art: Jeff Shultz, Bob Smith, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Jeff Shultz, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 10/3

128-page, full color comic

$6.99 U.S.

ARCHIE AND FRIENDS DIGITAL DIGEST #9

Class is in session! Don’t let the back to school blues get you down, we’ve got two fun, all-new, classic-style stories in this new issue of ARCHIE & FRIENDS DIGITAL DIGEST! First, in “Supply and Demand!” It’s back to school time, and the gang is outraged to see the teachers having to spend their own money to supply their classrooms. The gang pools their resources to donate to the school. But when Veronica sees all of this, she decides she’ll kick it up a notch and help in her own way… Lodge style! Then, in “Tutors By Night” – While Archie is being tutored by Dilton and Betty is tutoring a girl Dilton likes, they “arrange” a swap—but when Veronica finds out, she tries to break up the arrangement!

Script: Dan Parent

Art: Bill Galvan, Bill Golliher, Jim Amash, Bob Smith, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

On Sale Date: 10/3

10-page, digital-exclusive comic

$.99 U.S.

