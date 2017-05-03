Archie Comics Celebrates Free Comic Book Day 2017 with Riverdale Comic, Creator Appearances and More

This Saturday is Free Comic Book Day across North America and the world – a day where participating comic shops give away comic books to anyone coming into their stores.

Archie Comics – a Gold Sponsor of the event – will have two offerings: RIVERDALE FCBD EDITION and BETTY & VERONICA #1 FCBD EDITION, giving readers a look into untold stories set in the world of The CW’s hit RIVERDALE television series and a taste of the BETTY & VERONICA relaunch series from writer/artist Adam Hughes.

In addition to these free comics available at participating comic book stores, Archie Comics fans can meet their favorite comic book creators at in-store signings across the country including a special event with RIVERDALE Showrunner and Archie Comics CCO Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa (and some special guests) at Golden Apple Comics .

FCBD RIVERDALE

Learn the secrets and hidden tales from the summer before the eternal love-triangle begins in this special issue.

Featuring two short stories focusing on the major players and events in the Riverdale series: Spend some time at Archie’s summer construction job and learn how it leads him to a fateful encounter with the alluring music teacher, Ms. Grundy.

Find out more about Veronica’s mysterious life in New York, before the shocking event that would send her family scrambling.

You dare not miss this special FCBD version of the commemorative one-shot issue that serves as a prelude to the CW Riverdale TV series!

Script: Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, Brian E. Paterson, James DeWille

Art: Elliot Fernandez, Thomas Pitilli, Thomas Chu, Janice Chiang

Cover: Francesco Francavilla

FCBD 2017 BETTY & VERONICA

It’s Betty vs. Veronica! Betty and Veronica are America’s sweethearts… until they turn on each other! Pops’ Chocklit Shoppe is being taken over by a huge coffee company. When Betty and Veronica go head-to-head over the issue, all bets are off! Friendships will shatter. Cities will burn. Nails will be broken. Betty and Veronica are back in this all-new #1 from comics legend Adam Hughes (Wonder Woman, Catwoman)!

Writer: Adam Hughes

Art: Adam Hughes, José Villarrubia, Jack Morelli

Cover: Adam Hughes

As if that wasn’t enough, Archie Comics writers and artists will be visiting comic book shops across the country!

Check out the list below for the details and to see if there’s a signing near you!

All signings/times subject to change.

Find a participating comic book store near you using the Comic Shop Locator Service and remember to visit this Saturday, May 6th!