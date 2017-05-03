Archie Comics Celebrates Free Comic Book Day 2017 with Riverdale Comic, Creator Appearances and More

This Saturday is Free Comic Book Day across North America and the world – a day where participating comic shops give away comic books to anyone coming into their stores.
Archie Comics – a Gold Sponsor of the event – will have two offerings: RIVERDALE FCBD EDITION and BETTY & VERONICA #1 FCBD EDITION, giving readers a look into untold stories set in the world of The CW’s hit RIVERDALE television series and a taste of the BETTY & VERONICA relaunch series from writer/artist Adam Hughes.
In addition to these free comics available at participating comic book stores, Archie Comics fans can meet their favorite comic book creators at in-store signings across the country including a special event with RIVERDALE Showrunner and Archie Comics CCO Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa (and some special guests) at Golden Apple Comics.
FCBD RIVERDALE
Learn the secrets and hidden tales from the summer before the eternal love-triangle begins in this special issue.
Featuring two short stories focusing on the major players and events in the Riverdale series: Spend some time at Archie’s summer construction job and learn how it leads him to a fateful encounter with the alluring music teacher, Ms. Grundy.
Find out more about Veronica’s mysterious life in New York, before the shocking event that would send her family scrambling.
You dare not miss this special FCBD version of the commemorative one-shot issue that serves as a prelude to the CW Riverdale TV series!
Script: Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, Brian E. Paterson, James DeWille
Art: Elliot Fernandez, Thomas Pitilli, Thomas Chu, Janice Chiang
Cover: Francesco Francavilla
FCBD 2017 BETTY & VERONICA
It’s Betty vs. Veronica! Betty and Veronica are America’s sweethearts… until they turn on each other! Pops’ Chocklit Shoppe is being taken over by a huge coffee company. When Betty and Veronica go head-to-head over the issue, all bets are off! Friendships will shatter. Cities will burn. Nails will be broken. Betty and Veronica are back in this all-new #1 from comics legend Adam Hughes (Wonder Woman, Catwoman)!
Writer: Adam Hughes
Art: Adam Hughes, José Villarrubia, Jack Morelli
Cover: Adam Hughes
As if that wasn’t enough, Archie Comics writers and artists will be visiting comic book shops across the country!
Check out the list below for the details and to see if there’s a signing near you!
All signings/times subject to change.
- Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa (RIVERDALE, AFTERLIFE WITH ARCHIE) – Golden Apple Comics in Los Angeles, CA
- Marguerite Bennett (JOSIE AND THE PUSSYCATS) – Hi De Ho Comics in Santa Monica, CA from 11am-2pm
- Francesco Francavilla (AFTERLIFE WITH ARCHIE) Dr. No’s Comics & Games SuperStore in Marietta, GA from 12-2pm
- Bill Galvan (ARCHIE COMICS DIGEST) – Dragons Keep in Lehi & Provo, UT
- Matt Herms (THE ARCHIES) – WatchTower Comics and Cards in Houston, TX
- Adrian Ropp (JUGHEAD AND ARCHIE DIGEST) – Dragons Keep in Lehi, UT
- Dan Parent (LIFE WITH KEVIN, YOUR PAL ARCHIE) – Main Street Comics in Middletown, NY from 1-5pm
- Bob Smith (ARCHIE COMICS DIGESTS) – Adventures Underground in Richland, WA starting at 10 am
- Andre Szymanowicz (ARCHIE) – Dewey’s Comic City in Madison, NJ
- Jen Vaugh (ARCHIE) – Arcane Comics and More! in Shorelina, WA
- Mark Waid (ARCHIE) – Blastoff Comics in Los Angeles, CA
Find a participating comic book store near you using the Comic Shop Locator Service and remember to visit this Saturday, May 6th!