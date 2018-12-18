Evil is in bloom in a new Archie Horror series, BLOSSOMS 666

Cheryl and Jason Blossom are a pair of seemingly normal kids in Riverdale. They’re wealthy, popular and likable—but they also harbor a deep, dark secret—one of the Blossom Twins is the Anti-Christ. Both want the title, and no one in Riverdale is safe.

The newest Archie Horror series, BLOSSOMS 666, puts Riverdale’s most popular and stylish twins into a creepy new light! Written by horror comics master Cullen Bunn (Uncanny X-Men), with art by Laura Braga (Harley & Ivy Meet Betty & Veronica), colors by Matt Herms (THE ARCHIES), and letters by Jack Morelli (VAMPIRONICA), BLOSSOMS 666 will shock and surprise you as the Blossom twins do whatever it takes to get what they desire most.

BLOSSOMS 666 #1 (of 5) hits comic shops and digital platforms January 23, 2019 and features variant covers by Joe Eisma, Francesco Francavilla, Robert Hack, and Vic Malhotra.

BLOSSOMS 666 #1 (OF 5)

BRAND NEW SERIES! Cheryl and Jason Blossom are a pair of seemingly normal kids in Riverdale. They’re wealthy, popular and likeable—but they also harbor a deep, dark secret—one of the Blossom Twins is the Anti-Christ. Both want the title, and no one in Riverdale is safe.

Script: Cullen Bunn

Art: Laura Braga, Matt Herms, Jack Morelli

Cover: Laura Braga

Variant Covers: Joe Eisma, Francesco Francavilla, Robert Hack, Vic Malhotra

On Sale Date: 1/23

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.