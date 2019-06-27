Enter the Archie Horrorverse in this early preview of JUGHEAD: THE HUNGER VS. VAMPIRONICA #3

How did the worlds of JUGHEAD: THE HUNGER and VAMPIRONICA come together? Meet Jinx… who may be the most powerful being in either universe. Is she good? Bad? Whatever she is, she may the only one to hold the key to fixing the two realities and prevent an all-out werewolf/ vampire war!

Written by JUGHEAD: THE HUNGER series writer Frank Tieri, with art by Pat & Tim Kennedy and Joe Eisma, inks by Bob Smith and Ryan Jampole, colors by Matt Herms and Lee Loughridge, and letters by Jack Morelli, JUGHEAD THE HUNGER VS VAMPIRONICA #3 continues the Archie Horror comic event of the year!

JUGHEAD THE HUNGER VS VAMPIRONICA #3 (of 5) hits comic shops and digital platforms July 17, 2019 and features variant covers by Dan Panosian and Darick Robertson.

JUGHEAD THE HUNGER VS. VAMPIRONICA #3 (of 5)

Script: Frank Tieri

Art: Pat and Tim Kennedy, Joe Eisma, Bob Smith, Ryan Jampole, Matt Herms, Lee Loughridge, Jack Morelli

Cover: Pat and Tim Kennedy, Bob Smith, Matt Herms

Variant Covers: Dan Panosian, Cat Staggs

On Sale Date: 7/17

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.