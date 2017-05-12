OVER THE EDGE Starts Here! Preview ARCHIE #20!

It’s the BIGGEST comic event in ARCHIE HISTORY!

Archie and Reggie’s ongoing feud reaches a fever pitch that pits the two against each other in a thrill ride on the deadly Serpent’s Tail!

OVER THE EDGE begins in the pages of ARCHIE #20 from Mark Waid and Pete Woods, available in comic book shops and on digital platforms May 17th.

To buy ARCHIE #20 and the entire OVER THE EDGE storyline from your local comic book shop, use the Comic Shop Locator Service.

VARIANT COVERS ALSO AVAILABLE:

ARCHIE #21

A phone call leaves everyone in Riverdale in a state of shock and despair!

Script: Mark Waid

Art: Pete Woods, Jack Morelli

Cover: Pete Woods

Variant Covers: Matthew Dow Smith, Greg Smallwood

On Sale Date: 6/21

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

VARIANT COVERS:

ARCHIE #22

The end has come for one of Riverdale’s most beloved residents. This is one you’re going to want to buy, keep, and re-read over the years, because we promise it will never leave you.

Script: Mark Waid

Art: Pete Woods, Jack Morelli

Cover: Pete Woods

Variant Cover: Thomas Pitilli, Greg Smallwood

On Sale Date: 7/19

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

VARIANT COVERS: