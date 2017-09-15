Get a sneak peek at the Archie Comics solicitations for December 2017!

Check out the gallery below to see the new Archie Comics digests, comics, and graphic novels arriving in comic book stores in December 2017. To pre-order these comics, contact your local comic book shop by using the Comic Shop Locator or online at the Archie Comics Shop.
MARVEL COMICS DIGEST #4
Marvel Comics’ best-selling heroes are back in the ever-popular digest format! This fourth issue spotlights the X-MEN! This is a can’t-miss collector’s item that will only be printed once!
Script: Various
Art: Various
Cover: Gil Kane and Dave Cockrum
On Sale Date: 12/13
224-page, full color comic
$6.99 U.S.
CHILLING ADVENTURES OF SABRINA #9 *RESOLICIT*
“WITCH WAR” Part 3: “The Sacrificial Lamb” – Sabrina has brought Harvey’s body back to life (along with her father’s soul). But there is a cost to everything. Unless she wants the Gates of Hell to open, Sabrina must find a person to sacrifice in Harvey’s place. But wait…Sabrina would never kill someone, would she? For TEEN+ Readers.
Script: Roberto Aguire-Sacasa
Art: Robert Hack, Jack Morelli
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina #9 CVR A Reg: Robert Hack
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina #9 CVR B Var: Djibril Morrissette-Phan
On Sale Date: 12/6
32-page, full color comic
$3.99 U.S.
VARIANT COVER:
MIGHTY CRUSADERS #1
NEW ONGOING SERIES! “Back in the Saddle” – The mightiest team of superheroes are back! A throw-down with a prehistoric terror in the heart of Washington D.C. sets the stage for the dramatic return of a wayward hero! Meanwhile, half a world away, a sinister plan begins to awaken an ancient evil!
Script: Ian Flynn
Art: Kelsey Shannon, Matt Herms, Jack Morelli
Mighty Crusaders #1 CVR A Reg: Kelsey Shannon
Mighty Crusaders #1 CVR B Var: Matthew Dow Smith
On Sale Date: 12/6
32-page, full color comic
$3.99 U.S.
VARIANT COVER:
HANGMAN VOL. 1
They say the Hangman is nothing more than an urban legend. But those who encounter him know different. Join writer Frank Tieri (WOLVERINE, BATMAN) and artist Felix Ruiz (WOLVERINE MAX, HALO) for an ongoing tale of horror, the supernatural and violence… and learn why some men may never be redeemed. Collects HANGMAN issues #1-4.
Script: Frank Tieri
Art: Felix Ruiz, Kelly Fitzpatrick, Rachel Deering
Cover: Mike Huddleston
978-1-62738-940-2
$14.99/$16.99CAN
6 5/8 x 10 3/16”
TR
144 pp, Full Color
Direct Market On-Sale Date: 12/20
ARCHIE #26
HEART OF RIVERDALE, Part 4! Everyone has had a different reaction to Betty’s injury, but Archie’s is unique. He’s finding himself falling in love with her all over again—but where does that leave Veronica?
Script: Mark Waid
Art: Audrey Mok, Kelly Fitzpatrick, Jack Morelli
Archie #26 CVR A Reg: Audrey Mok
Archie #26 CVR B Var: Sandy Jarrell
Archie #26 CVR C Var: Thomas Pitilli
On Sale Date: 12/6
32-page, full color comic
$3.99 U.S.
VARIANT COVERS:
THE ARCHIES #3
NEW ONGOING SERIES! FEATURING INTERNATIONALLY BESTSELLING ARTIST CHVRCHES! As The Archies face a rocky start to their first-ever tour, they find unexpected drama among the members! Can Betty and Archie reconcile their artistic differences? Can real-life indie pop trio CHVRCHES provide the guidance they need to weather the storm?
Script: Alex Segura and Matt Rosenberg
Art: Joe Eisma, Matt Herms, Jack Morelli
The Archies #3 CVR A Reg: Greg Smallwood
The Archies #3 CVR B Var: Jamie McKelvie
On Sale Date: 12/13
32-page, full color comic
$3.99 U.S.
BETTY AND VERONICA: VIXENS #2
NEW ONGOING SERIES! The Vixens assemble—Betty and Veronica can’t take down a rival biker gang on their own; it’s time to call in some reinforcements; meet the newest additions to their gang!
Script: Jamie L. Rotante
Art: Eva Cabrera, Elaina Unger, Rachel Deering
B&V: Vixens #2 CVR A Reg: Eva Cabrera
B&V: Vixens #2 CVR B Var: Sanya Anwar
On Sale Date: 12/20
32-page, full color comic
$3.99 U.S.
VARIANT COVER:
LIFE WITH KEVIN VOL. 1 (TR)
LIFE WITH KEVIN is a coming-of-age story that is both heartfelt and funny. Readers are introduced to an older, wiser and worldly Kevin Keller as he explores the life in NYC with his BFF Veronica. Written and drawn by Dan Parent, with inks from the legendary J. Bone. Collects the entire 5-issue run.
Script: Dan Parent
Art: Dan Parent, J. Bone, Jack Morelli
Cover: Dan Parent
978-1-68255-940-6
$14.99/$16.99CAN
6 x 8 1/2”
TR
136 pp, Full Color
Direct Market On-Sale Date: 12/27
RIVERDALE #9
From Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and the writers of the new CW series Riverdale, this ALL-NEW, ongoing comic series features stories set in between episodes of the new CW TV series Riverdale.
Script: Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa & Various
Art: Thomas Pitilli, Andre Szymanowicz, John Workman
Riverdale #9 CVR A Reg: CW Photo Cover – Cheryl Blossom
Riverdale #9 CVR B Var: CW Photo Cover
On Sale Date: 12/27
32-page, full color comic
$3.99 U.S.
VARIANT COVER:
RIVERDALE DIGEST #5
See how everything led to the CW’s Riverdale TV show with this digest-sized collection featuring stories from our relaunched titles as well as classic Archie stories!
Script: Various
Art: Various
Cover: CW Photo Cover
On Sale Date: 12/20
128-page, full color comic
$6.99 U.S.
ALL-NEW CLASSIC ARCHIE: YOUR PAL, ARCHIE! #5
Everyone knows Betty Cooper is the sweetest, kindest, most helpful girl in town. At least she USED to be. How will Riverdale react to BAD GIRL BETTY? Plus, part 5 of the connecting variant cover image by Les McClaine!
Script: Ty Templeton
Art: Dan Parent, Ty Templeton, Jack Morelli, Andre Szymanowicz
Your Pal Archie #5 CVR A Reg: Dan Parent
Your Pal Archie #5 CVR B Var: Les McClaine
On Sale Date: 12/20
32-page, full color comic
$3.99 U.S.
VARIANT COVER:
ARCHIE CHRISTMAS SPECTACULAR
Get ready for a Christmas spectacular featuring some of Archie’s most festively fun stories!
Script: Various
Art: Various
Cover: Various
Ship Date: 11/29
On Sale Date: 12/13
24-page, full color comic
$2.99 U.S.
ARCHIE AND ME COMICS DIGEST #3
In the BRAND NEW story “Something Fishy,” some unlikely companions join Mr. Weatherbee on an ice fishing trip—and it looks like they might catch a lot more than colds!
Script: Dan Parent
Art: Bill Galvan
Cover: Bill Galvan
On Sale Date: 12/27
128-page, full color comic
$6.99 U.S.
BETTY & VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #259
In the BRAND NEW story “Oh, Canada!,” Betty and Veronica are excited to go to a charity event in Canada—but they’re even more excited to meet the Canadian Prime Minister!
Script: Dan Parent
Art: Jeff Shultz
Cover: Bill Galvan
On Sale Date: 12/27
192-page, full color comic
$6.99 U.S.
B&V FRIENDS WINTER ANNUAL #257
In the BRAND NEW lead story “Girls On Tour,” Mr. Lodge gives Betty, Veronica, Ginger and Nancy a winter tour of the Lodge Estate—but no one could predict all of the chilly calamities that ensue!
Script: Dan Parent
Art: Jeff Shultz
Cover: Bill Galvan
On Sale Date: 12/6
192-page, full color comic
$6.99 U.S.
WORLD OF ARCHIE COMICS DOUBLE DIGEST #74
In the BRAND NEW lead story “Baby, It’s Cold Outside,” when Archie and Jughead win a prize pig in a contest, they have to find it a good home without turning every place they go into a pigpen!
Script: Dan Parent
Art: Bill Golliher
Cover: Jeff Shultz
On Sale Date: 12/13
160-page, full color comic
$5.99 U.S.