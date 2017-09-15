Get a sneak peek at the Archie Comics solicitations for December 2017!

Check out the gallery below to see the new Archie Comics digests, comics, and graphic novels arriving in comic book stores in December 2017. To pre-order these comics, contact your local comic book shop by using the Comic Shop Locator or online at the Archie Comics Shop.

MARVEL COMICS DIGEST #4

Marvel Comics’ best-selling heroes are back in the ever-popular digest format! This fourth issue spotlights the X-MEN! This is a can’t-miss collector’s item that will only be printed once!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Gil Kane and Dave Cockrum

On Sale Date: 12/13

224-page, full color comic

$6.99 U.S.

CHILLING ADVENTURES OF SABRINA #9 *RESOLICIT*

“WITCH WAR” Part 3: “The Sacrificial Lamb” – Sabrina has brought Harvey’s body back to life (along with her father’s soul). But there is a cost to everything. Unless she wants the Gates of Hell to open, Sabrina must find a person to sacrifice in Harvey’s place. But wait…Sabrina would never kill someone, would she? For TEEN+ Readers.

Script: Roberto Aguire-Sacasa

Art: Robert Hack, Jack Morelli

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina #9 CVR A Reg: Robert Hack

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina #9 CVR B Var: Djibril Morrissette-Phan

On Sale Date: 12/6

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

VARIANT COVER:

MIGHTY CRUSADERS #1

NEW ONGOING SERIES! “Back in the Saddle” – The mightiest team of superheroes are back! A throw-down with a prehistoric terror in the heart of Washington D.C. sets the stage for the dramatic return of a wayward hero! Meanwhile, half a world away, a sinister plan begins to awaken an ancient evil!

Script: Ian Flynn

Art: Kelsey Shannon, Matt Herms, Jack Morelli

Mighty Crusaders #1 CVR A Reg: Kelsey Shannon

Mighty Crusaders #1 CVR B Var: Matthew Dow Smith

On Sale Date: 12/6

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

VARIANT COVER:

HANGMAN VOL. 1

They say the Hangman is nothing more than an urban legend. But those who encounter him know different. Join writer Frank Tieri (WOLVERINE, BATMAN) and artist Felix Ruiz (WOLVERINE MAX, HALO) for an ongoing tale of horror, the supernatural and violence… and learn why some men may never be redeemed. Collects HANGMAN issues #1-4.

Script: Frank Tieri

Art: Felix Ruiz, Kelly Fitzpatrick, Rachel Deering

Cover: Mike Huddleston

978-1-62738-940-2

$14.99/$16.99CAN

6 5/8 x 10 3/16”

TR

144 pp, Full Color

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 12/20

ARCHIE #26

HEART OF RIVERDALE, Part 4! Everyone has had a different reaction to Betty’s injury, but Archie’s is unique. He’s finding himself falling in love with her all over again—but where does that leave Veronica?

Script: Mark Waid

Art: Audrey Mok, Kelly Fitzpatrick, Jack Morelli

Archie #26 CVR A Reg: Audrey Mok

Archie #26 CVR B Var: Sandy Jarrell

Archie #26 CVR C Var: Thomas Pitilli

On Sale Date: 12/6

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

VARIANT COVERS:

THE ARCHIES #3

NEW ONGOING SERIES! FEATURING INTERNATIONALLY BESTSELLING ARTIST CHVRCHES! As The Archies face a rocky start to their first-ever tour, they find unexpected drama among the members! Can Betty and Archie reconcile their artistic differences? Can real-life indie pop trio CHVRCHES provide the guidance they need to weather the storm?

Script: Alex Segura and Matt Rosenberg

Art: Joe Eisma, Matt Herms, Jack Morelli

The Archies #3 CVR A Reg: Greg Smallwood

The Archies #3 CVR B Var: Jamie McKelvie

On Sale Date: 12/13

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

BETTY AND VERONICA: VIXENS #2

NEW ONGOING SERIES! The Vixens assemble—Betty and Veronica can’t take down a rival biker gang on their own; it’s time to call in some reinforcements; meet the newest additions to their gang!

Script: Jamie L. Rotante

Art: Eva Cabrera, Elaina Unger, Rachel Deering

B&V: Vixens #2 CVR A Reg: Eva Cabrera

B&V: Vixens #2 CVR B Var: Sanya Anwar

On Sale Date: 12/20

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

VARIANT COVER:

LIFE WITH KEVIN VOL. 1 (TR)

LIFE WITH KEVIN is a coming-of-age story that is both heartfelt and funny. Readers are introduced to an older, wiser and worldly Kevin Keller as he explores the life in NYC with his BFF Veronica. Written and drawn by Dan Parent, with inks from the legendary J. Bone. Collects the entire 5-issue run.

Script: Dan Parent

Art: Dan Parent, J. Bone, Jack Morelli

Cover: Dan Parent

978-1-68255-940-6

$14.99/$16.99CAN

6 x 8 1/2”

TR

136 pp, Full Color

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 12/27

RIVERDALE #9

From Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and the writers of the new CW series Riverdale, this ALL-NEW, ongoing comic series features stories set in between episodes of the new CW TV series Riverdale.

Script: Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa & Various

Art: Thomas Pitilli, Andre Szymanowicz, John Workman

Riverdale #9 CVR A Reg: CW Photo Cover – Cheryl Blossom

Riverdale #9 CVR B Var: CW Photo Cover

On Sale Date: 12/27

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

VARIANT COVER:

RIVERDALE DIGEST #5

See how everything led to the CW’s Riverdale TV show with this digest-sized collection featuring stories from our relaunched titles as well as classic Archie stories!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: CW Photo Cover

On Sale Date: 12/20

128-page, full color comic

$6.99 U.S.

ALL-NEW CLASSIC ARCHIE: YOUR PAL, ARCHIE! #5

Everyone knows Betty Cooper is the sweetest, kindest, most helpful girl in town. At least she USED to be. How will Riverdale react to BAD GIRL BETTY? Plus, part 5 of the connecting variant cover image by Les McClaine!

Script: Ty Templeton

Art: Dan Parent, Ty Templeton, Jack Morelli, Andre Szymanowicz

Your Pal Archie #5 CVR A Reg: Dan Parent

Your Pal Archie #5 CVR B Var: Les McClaine

On Sale Date: 12/20

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

VARIANT COVER:

ARCHIE CHRISTMAS SPECTACULAR

Get ready for a Christmas spectacular featuring some of Archie’s most festively fun stories!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Various

Ship Date: 11/29

On Sale Date: 12/13

24-page, full color comic

$2.99 U.S.

ARCHIE AND ME COMICS DIGEST #3

In the BRAND NEW story “Something Fishy,” some unlikely companions join Mr. Weatherbee on an ice fishing trip—and it looks like they might catch a lot more than colds!

Script: Dan Parent

Art: Bill Galvan

Cover: Bill Galvan

On Sale Date: 12/27

128-page, full color comic

$6.99 U.S.

BETTY & VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #259

In the BRAND NEW story “Oh, Canada!,” Betty and Veronica are excited to go to a charity event in Canada—but they’re even more excited to meet the Canadian Prime Minister!

Script: Dan Parent

Art: Jeff Shultz

Cover: Bill Galvan

On Sale Date: 12/27

192-page, full color comic

$6.99 U.S.

B&V FRIENDS WINTER ANNUAL #257

In the BRAND NEW lead story “Girls On Tour,” Mr. Lodge gives Betty, Veronica, Ginger and Nancy a winter tour of the Lodge Estate—but no one could predict all of the chilly calamities that ensue!

Script: Dan Parent

Art: Jeff Shultz

Cover: Bill Galvan

On Sale Date: 12/6

192-page, full color comic

$6.99 U.S.

WORLD OF ARCHIE COMICS DOUBLE DIGEST #74

In the BRAND NEW lead story “Baby, It’s Cold Outside,” when Archie and Jughead win a prize pig in a contest, they have to find it a good home without turning every place they go into a pigpen!

Script: Dan Parent

Art: Bill Golliher

Cover: Jeff Shultz

On Sale Date: 12/13

160-page, full color comic

$5.99 U.S.