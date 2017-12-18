An ancient evil awakens in an early preview of MIGHTY CRUSADERS #2!

The Mighty Crusaders have arrived! While new member The Web familiarizes himself with the rest of the team, the villainous Dr. Iddh holds a ritual that threatens to awake an evil unlike the world has ever seen!

On January 10th, join writer Ian Flynn (JUGHEAD), artist Kelsey Shannon (JOSIE AND THE PUSSYCATS), colorist Matt Herms and letterer Jack Morelli for high-octane super-hero action for new and returning readers in MIGHTY CRUSADERS #2!



Pre-order your copy of MIGHTY CRUSADERS #2 today from your local comic book shop! Get issues of MIGHTY CRUSADERS delivered straight to your mailbox with a subscription from the Archie Comics Shop!

VARIANT COVERS: