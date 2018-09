Creator Signing Schedule at New York Comic Con 2018

Archie Comics Creator Signing Schedule

(Booth #2328)

*ALL TIMES/SIGNINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CHANGE*

Thursday, October 4

SHOW HOURS: 10:00am-7:00pm

12pm-1pm THE ARCHIES: Alex Segura, Joe Eisma, Matt Herms

1pm-2pm JUGHEAD: Derek Charm

2pm-3pm COSMO: Tracy Yardley, Matt Herms, Vincent Lovallo

4:30pm-5:30pm JOSIE & THE PUSSYCATS: Cameron DeOrdio, Marguerite Bennett

Friday, October 5

SHOW HOURS: 10:00am-7:00pm

12pm-1pm JUGHEAD: THE HUNGER: Frank Tieri, Joe Eisma, Matt Herms

1pm-2pm ARCHIE MEETS BATMAN ’66: Dan Parent, Michael Moreci

2pm-3pm BETTY & VERONICA: Jamie Lee Rotante, Sanya Anwar, Laura Braga

Saturday, October 6

SHOW HOURS: 10:00am-7:00pm

12:15pm-1pm CHILLING ADVENTURES OF SABRINA: Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, Robert Hack

1pm-2pm ARCHIE: Nick Spencer

2pm-3pm JUGHEAD: THE HUNGER: Frank Tieri, Joe Eisma, Matt Herms

3pm-4pm ARCHIE MEETS BATMAN ’66: Dan Parent, Michael Moreci

