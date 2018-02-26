A nefarious new foe appears! Preview the third issue of COSMO!

“Cosmo! Get your pet earthling under control!”

Get ready for more out of this world fun in the third issue of the ALL-NEW sci-fi adventure mini-series COSMO!

On March 14th, join Cosmo and his Martian crew as they find adventure and dangers in the deepest corners of space! Cosmo’s moon mission gets messy when a nefarious new foe appears! Can the Martian crew turn the tables on the vicious Venus princess, Cleo, or will they succumb to her will?

Writer Ian Flynn, artist Tracy Yardley, colorist Matt Herms and letterer Jack Morelli reunite to bring fans on a new and hilarious adventure in outer space!

VARIANT COVERS: