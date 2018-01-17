Chaos at the carnival! Preview the next issue of COSMO!

“What kind of rescue operation is this?!”

Get ready for out of this world fun in the second issue of the ALL-NEW sci-fi adventure series COSMO!

On Febuary 7th, join Cosmo and his Martian crew as they find adventure and dangers in the deepest corners of space! When a lunar rescue mission takes a turn for the worse, Cosmo and crew must make a daring escape from a chaotic carnival of creatures! This is one thrill ride you won’t want to miss!

Writer Ian Flynn, artist Tracy Yardley, colorist Matt Herms and letterer Jack Morelli reunite to bring fans on a new and hilarious adventure in outer space!

Pre-order your copy of COSMO #2 today from your local comic book shop or order your favorite cover from the Archie Comics Online Store! Get issues of COSMO delivered straight to your mailbox with a subscription from the Archie Comics Shop!

VARIANT COVERS: