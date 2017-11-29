Get ready for out-of-this-world fun with COSMO! Preview the new series launching January 3rd!

Get ready for out of this world fun in the ALL-NEW sci-fi adventure series COSMO!

On January 3rd, join Cosmo and his Martian crew as they find adventure and dangers in the deepest corners of space! Their latest mission turns into a much larger adventure when they stumble upon their most unique specimen yet: A panicked human!

Writer Ian Flynn, artist Tracy Yardley, colorist Matt Herms and letterer Jack Morelli reunite to bring fans on a new and hilarious adventure in outer space!

Pre-order your copy of COSMO #1 today from your local comic book shop! Get issues of COSMO delivered straight to your mailbox with a subscription from the Archie Comics Shop!

