Check out a preview of ARCHIE #16 and more new Archie Comics on sale 1/18/17!

What’s new in the world of Riverdale? Take a look below for previews of ARCHIE #16 and ARCHIE’S FUNHOUSE COMICS ANNUAL #24!

To purchase these and other great Archie Comics, find a comic shop near you using the Comic Shop Locator service, visit the Archie Comics Online Store, or download the Archie App!

Keep reading for a look at the covers and preview pages for these exciting new Archie Comics titles.

ARCHIE #16

Dilton Doiley, Riverdale’s smartest kid, is in the spotlight—but Reggie Mantle has a vested interest in taking him out! Meanwhile, Cheryl Blossom plans her ultimate revenge against Veronica!

Script: Mark Waid with Lori Matsumoto

Art: Joe Eisma, Andre Szymanowicz, Jack Morelli

Cover: Joe Eisma

Variant Covers: Marguerite Sauvage, Dean Trippe

On Sale Date: 1/18

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

ARCHIE’S FUNHOUSE COMICS ANNUAL #24

Brand new story! When Reggie manages to get out of a school charity drive, a little white lie escalates. Reggie tells the gang he’s on an elaborate trip in Rome, and now he has to fake it! When he gets spotted in Riverdale by one of the gang, how will Reggie get out of this mess he created? Find out in “When in Rome,” the hilarious lead story to this comics annual, featuring even more pages of fun!

Script: Dan Parent

Art: Dan Parent, Jim Amash, Jack Morelli, Glenn Whitmore

Cover: Dan Parent

On Sale Date: 1/18

192-page, full color comic

$5.99 U.S.