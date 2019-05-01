Celebrate Free Comic Book Day 2019 with New Riverdale Comic and Creator Appearances

This Saturday is Free Comic Book Day across North America and the world. It’s a day where participating comic shops give away comic books to anyone coming into their stores!

Archie Comics, a Gold Sponsor of the event, will be offering FCBD 2019 RIVERDALE SEASON 3 SPECIAL, featuring an all-new ten page story set in the world of The CW’s hit Riverdale TV show! All you have to do to get this free comic is visit a participating comic book shop, while supplies last!

Micol Ostow (Riverdale: The Day Before Prequel Novel) and Thomas Pitilli (Archie) bring fans into the world of the show with a never-before-seen story that presents all-new drama and intrigue set before Season 3. Plus, get a sneak peek at Scholastic’s original Riverdale novels coming soon to comic shops!

In-Store Signings

In addition to the free RIVERDALE comic available at participating comic book stores, Archie Comics fans can meet their favorite comic book creators at in-store signings across the country.

Check out the list below for the details and to see if there’s a signing event near you!

All signings/times subject to change.

The following writers and artists will be attending local conventions on Free Comic Book Day weekend.

Frank Tieri (Jughead the Hunger vs. Vampironica) – Fan Expo Dallas

(Jughead the Hunger vs. Vampironica) – Joe Eisma (Riverdale, Jughead: The Hunger) – Saskatchewan Comic Expo

Find a participating comic book store near you using the Comic Shop Locator Service and remember to visit this Saturday, May 4th!