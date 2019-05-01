Celebrate Free Comic Book Day 2019 with New Riverdale Comic and Creator Appearances

This Saturday is Free Comic Book Day across North America and the world. It’s a day where participating comic shops give away comic books to anyone coming into their stores!
Archie Comics, a Gold Sponsor of the event, will be offering FCBD 2019 RIVERDALE SEASON 3 SPECIAL, featuring an all-new ten page story set in the world of The CW’s hit Riverdale TV show! All you have to do to get this free comic is visit a participating comic book shop, while supplies last!
Micol Ostow (Riverdale: The Day Before Prequel Novel) and Thomas Pitilli (Archie) bring fans into the world of the show with a never-before-seen story that presents all-new drama and intrigue set before Season 3. Plus, get a sneak peek at Scholastic’s original Riverdale novels coming soon to comic shops!
In-Store Signings
In addition to the free RIVERDALE comic available at participating comic book stores, Archie Comics fans can meet their favorite comic book creators at in-store signings across the country.
Check out the list below for the details and to see if there’s a signing event near you!
- Andre Szymanowicz (Riverdale) – Dewey’s Comic City in Madison, NJ from 11am-3pm
- Bill & Ben Galvan (Archie Comics Digest) – Dragons Keep in Lehi, UT from 10-11am
- Brian Augustyn (Archie 1941) – Fantastic Worlds Comics in Scottsdale, AZ from 11am-5pm
- Cullen Bunn (Blossoms 666) – The Comic Cave in Springfield, MO from 10am-6pm
- Dan Parent (Archie Meets Batman ’66) – Dewey’s Comic City in Madison, NJ from 12-5pm
- Derek Charm (Jughead’s Time Police) – The Comic Bug in Manhattan Beach, CA from 11am-4pm
- Matt Herms (Jughead: The Hunger, Blossoms 666) Tosche Station: Comics, Games & Toys in Springfield, VA at 10am
- Veronica & Andy Fish (Sabrina the Teenage Witch) – Friendly Neighborhood Comics in Bellingham, MA from 9am-1pm
The following writers and artists will be attending local conventions on Free Comic Book Day weekend.
- Frank Tieri (Jughead the Hunger vs. Vampironica) – Fan Expo Dallas
- Joe Eisma (Riverdale, Jughead: The Hunger) – Saskatchewan Comic Expo
Find a participating comic book store near you using the Comic Shop Locator Service and remember to visit this Saturday, May 4th!