Chopper chicks ready to roll – It’s Betty & Veronica like you’ve never seen them before! Preview BETTY & VERONICA: VIXENS #1!

When trouble finds its way to the quiet town of Riverdale, a new group of masked motorcyclists emerges to keep their town safe and protect each other by any means necessary.

Meet The Vixens, the toughest gang this side of Riverdale, led by the fearless duo Betty Cooper and Veronica Lodge, who are ready to enact vigilante justice throughout Riverdale and beyond!

On November 15th, join writer Jamie Lee Rotante, artist Eva Cabrera (Kim and Kim), colorist Elaina Unger and letterer Rachel Deering on a no-holds-barred thrill ride that presents Betty & Veronica like you’ve never seen them before in BETTY & VERONICA: VIXENS #1!

Pre-order your copy today from your local comic book shop or pre-order your favorite cover from the Archie Comics Shop! Get issues of BETTY & VERONICA: VIXENS delivered straight to your mailbox with a subscription from the Archie Comics Shop!

VARIANT COVERS: