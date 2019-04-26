BuzzPop to be master publisher for Archie Comics licensed formats

BuzzPop, the licensing imprint of Little Bee Books, today announced a master children’s book publishing program with Archie Comics. Drawn from the full cast of Archie characters, BuzzPop will be publishing a line of children’s books in a variety of formats including board books, novelty formats, and graphic novels.

“I couldn’t be more excited to work with Archie Andrews and the Riverdale gang,” said Rachel Gluckstern, editor for BuzzPop. “It’s an iconic legacy brand, and its success with the recent Riverdale and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina shows prove that no matter how long it’s been in publication, there’s still always something new and fresh to be done with Archie. We want to take these amazing characters into formats they’ve never done before, and bring Archie and his gang home to parents, their kids, and to anyone who’s ever read an Archie comic.”

The first books are scheduled to publish Fall 2019 with two board books. Archie’s ABC is set to go on sale in September, followed by Jughead’s Food Hunt scheduled to publish in October. The current plan is to publish six new titles per year.

Jon Goldwater, CEO/Publisher, Archie Comics, added, “I’ve said this from the beginning, but Archie is everywhere—be it entertainment, comics, books, you name it. By partnering with Little Bee, we expand that footprint a bit more, and ensure that our characters are welcoming new readers to the medium in exciting, unforgettable ways.”

“At Archie, our goal is to always provide engaging stories and entertainment with our characters to readers of every age, especially kids enjoying their first graphic novels or picture books. Little Bee looks to be a perfect partner in this endeavor, and we’re excited to brainstorm ways to create some great books that children and their parents can enjoy together,” said Archie Comics Co-President Alex Segura.

Keep your eyes on ArchieComics.com and our social media pages for more news about this new partnership in the months to come!