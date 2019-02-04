Blossoms 666 #1 Sells Out, Gets Second Printing

The critically acclaimed debut issue of the newest hit Archie Horror series BLOSSOMS 666 has sold out at Diamond Comic Distributors and is going back to print with an all new cover by Francesco Francavilla!

Readers and comic shops have been buzzing about BLOSSOMS 666 #1 which provides a dark and twisted take on Riverdale’s rich socialites Cheryl and Jason Blossom by writer Cullen Bunn, artist Laura Braga, colorist Matt Herms, and letterer Jack Morelli.

The first printing has sold out at the distributor level, though copies may still be available at your local comic shop.

If you missed the first printing or just want another piece of gorgeous Francavilla art for your collection, you can grab the second printing of BLOSSOMS 666 #1 in comic shops on March 6th, the same day as issue #2!

BLOSSOMS 666 #1 2nd Printing Variant (DEC188956)

Second Printing of the sold out first issue! Cheryl and Jason Blossom are a pair of seemingly normal kids in Riverdale. They’re wealthy, popular and likeable-but they also harbor a deep, dark secret-one of the Blossom Twins is the Anti-Christ. Both want the title, and no one in Riverdale is safe. For TEEN+ Readers

Script: Cullen Bunn

Art: Laura Braga, Matt Herms, Jack Morelli

Cover: Francesco Francavilla

On Sale Date: 3/6

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.