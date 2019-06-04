Beware of terror on the high seas in RIVERDALE SEASON 3 #4

“Does he know we’re spending the night?”

In the fourth issue of the Riverdale Season 3 tie-in comic mini-series, novelist Micol Ostow and artist Thomas Pitilli detail a clandestine meeting between Betty Cooper and Gladys Jones, while Ostow and artist Joe Eisma uncover Veronica and Reggie’s romantic retreat-turned-nightmare on her father’s boat!

RIVERDALE SEASON 3 #4 is written by Micol Ostow, writer of the Scholastic Riverdale: The Day Before young adult novel, with art by Thomas Pitilli, Joe Eisma, Janice Chiang, John Workman, Andre Szymanowicz, and Matt Herms. Look for issue #4 in comic shops and on digital platforms beginning June 26, 2019.