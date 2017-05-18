“Betty vs. Veronica” concludes June 14th in BETTY & VERONICA BY ADAM HUGHES #3! Pre-order your copy now!

All heck breaks loose in Riverdale as the final act of BETTY VERSUS VERONICA reaches its combustible conclusion on June 14th! The streets of Riverdale run red under the rockets’ red glare and no one will ever be the same!

BETTY & VERONICA BY ADAM HUGHES #3 continues the re-imagining of Riverdale’s most iconic duo by Adam Hughes and colorist Jose Villarubia in a story that features twists and turns that readers won’t see coming.

VARIANT COVERS AVAILABLE: