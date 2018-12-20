Batman and Archie team up to save Riverdale in ARCHIE MEETS BATMAN ’66 #6!

The United Underworld has all of Riverdale under their control and it’s up to Batman, along with Archie and the Gang, to save their beloved hometown! It’s going to come down to some ingenuity, a few high-tech devices, and the showdown of the century right in the center of town!



On January 9th, co-writers Jeff Parker and Michael Moreci, artists Dan Parent and J. Bone, colorist Kelly Fitzpatrick, and letterer Jack Morelli present the blockbuster finale to the fan-favorite comic crossover in issue #6 of ARCHIE MEETS BATMAN ’66!

PREVIEW PAGES

VARIANT COVERS: