THE ARCHIES hit the open road in a new ongoing series from Segura, Rosenberg, and Eisma!

THE ARCHIES #1 Cover by Joe Eisma

Real bands to guest-star in new series in the spirit of ARCHIE MEETS RAMONES and ARCHIE MEETS KISS!

The all-star team of co-writers Alex Segura and Matt Rosenberg (ARCHIE MEETS RAMONES) and artist Joe Eisma (ARCHIE, RIVERDALE) reunite the teenage rockers known as THE ARCHIES this October for a new ongoing series spinning out of the fan-favorite THE ARCHIES ONE-SHOT!

After successfully playing their first real show together as a band, Archie, Jughead, Betty & Veronica, and Reggie leave Riverdale as they begin their first tour across the country – and meet real-life bands along the way!

Segura & Rosenberg, the writing team behind hit one-shots ARCHIE MEETS RAMONES and THE ARCHIES, are no strangers to mixing the real-life world of music with the colorful fantasies of Archie Comics.

“When we jammed on THE ARCHIES ONE-SHOT, it was always in the hopes of having the book become an ongoing, so it was great to see the positive response that made it possible,” said Segura. “Adding real bands in the mix gives the series a must-read twist and opens the door for Matt, Joe and I to get our favorite bands into Riverdale.”

“We’re taking The Archies out of Riverdale and sending them on tour across the country to experience everything a touring band goes through,” said Rosenberg. “So whether you grew up with Archie or you’ve never read a comic, here’s a great chance to hop in the van with these 5 old friends and experience something totally new.”

Artist Joe Eisma, colorist Matt Herms, and letterer Jack Morelli, the art team from March’s hit one-shot, will reunite to bring all the drama and excitement of THE ARCHIES to life in the new series.

“What Alex and Matt have cooked up pretty much defines the ultimate comic for me, said Eisma. “I can’t wait for readers to see the great stuff we have in store!”

The new series debuts in comic shops and on digital platforms just in time for New York Comic Con on October 4th, 2017 and features covers by Joe Eisma, Matthew Dow Smith, Sandy Jarrell with Kelly Fitzpatrick, and Thomas Pitilli.

A new rock and roll adventure with The Archies is about to begin – are you ready to sing along?

Visit the official Archie Comics website for more information, follow us on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news and updates, and download the Archie App for iOS and Android to read all your favorite Archie Comics!

THE ARCHIES #1

What’s next for the teenage rockers The Archies? When someone makes a decision that leaves the rest of the band scrambling, can the group keep it together? It’s friendship vs. fame in this must-read #1 issue to the new, ongoing THE ARCHIES series!

Script: Alex Segura and Matt Rosenberg

Art: Joe Eisma, Matt Herms, Jack Morelli

Cover: Joe Eisma

Variant Covers: Matthew Dow Smith, Sandy Jarrell with Kelly Fitzpatrick, Thomas Pitilli

On Sale Date: 10/4

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.