The Archies meet music legends Blondie in this early preview of THE ARCHIES #6 by Segura, Rosenberg, and Eisma!

“Archies, meet Blondie!”

The Archies have the chance to record an album! And behind the control board is none other than music legends, BLONDIE! But will the iconic group help The Archies get through the wild world of the recording studio? Stay tuned.

On March 28th, join the writing team of Alex Segura and Matthew Rosenberg, artist Joe Eisma, colorist Matt Herms and letterer Jack Morelli for the sixth issue of the rockin’ series that goes loud on the music, fun and friendship!