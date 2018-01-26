The Archies meet Tegan and Sara in this early preview of THE ARCHIES #5 by Segura, Rosenberg, and Eisma!

“We have to stick together here.”

After a wild, trippy ride to the 60s, The Archies find themselves back in the present day — and facing a major meltdown as one of the members quits! Can indie pop sirens Tegan and Sara help the band through the crisis, or has the tour gone kaput?

On February 21st, join the writing team of Alex Segura and Matthew Rosenberg, artist Joe Eisma, colorist Matt Herms and letterer Jack Morelli for the fifth issue of the brand new rockin’ series that goes loud on the music, fun and friendship!

