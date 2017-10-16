Trouble on tour? Preview THE ARCHIES #2 by Segura, Rosenberg and Eisma!

The Archies have piled into a battered van and hit the road— but going on tour isn’t all it’s cracked up to be, as the kids face money problems, dead-end gigs and cabin fever. Can they power through the tough stuff to make some great music? Or will they go broke and make a U-turn for home? Perhaps some musical inspiration from fellow bands will get them back on their feet! PLUS: a special guest appearance by CHVRCHES!

On November 8th, join the writing team of Alex Segura and Matthew Rosenberg (ARCHIE MEETS RAMONES), artist Joe Eisma (ARCHIE) and colorist Matt Herms (THE ARCHIES ONE-SHOT) for the second issue of the brand new rockin’ series that goes loud on the music, fun and friendship.

