Archie and the gang meet Canadian indie pop duo Tegan and Sara in THE ARCHIES #5 from Segura, Rosenberg, and Eisma

Tegan and Sara join CHVRCHES and The Monkees as latest musical acts to guest-star in THE ARCHIES.

After a major meltdown leads to one of their one quitting the band, The Archies will turn to indie pop sirens Tegan and Sara to help them get through a major crisis! Will things get patched up in time for their next show or has The Archies’ tour gone kaput?

Tegan and Sara join the ranks of CHVRCHES and The Monkees as the latest acts to appear in the new ongoing THE ARCHIES comic book series by co-writers Alex Segura and Matt Rosenberg, artist Joe Eisma, and colorist Matt Herms.

“I love the mix of acts we’ve gotten to jam with the Archies, and Tegan and Sara are no exception,” said co-writer Alex Segura. “The fun part about writing this series is that the groups coming in get to meet the Archies at different points in their musical journey, and this issue will find the Archies at a major crossroads – one that might change the makeup of the band forever.”

“Of the bands we’ve featured thus far, I’ve been a fan of Tegan and Sara the longest, and I think their team up with The Archies will make for some exciting comics,” said artist Joe Eisma. “I’m looking forward to drawing this super talented and stylish band!”

The fifth issue of THE ARCHIES debuts in comic shops and on digital platforms on February 21st, 2018 and features artwork by Joe Eisma, colorist Matt Herms, and letterer Jack Morelli.

The Archies are making music all across the country and meeting icons along the way. What musical acts will The Archies meet next?

THE ARCHIES #5

Featuring guest stars TEGAN AND SARA! After a wild, trippy ride to the 60s, the Archies find themselves back in the present day—and facing a major meltdown as one of the members quits. Can indie pop sirens TEGAN AND SARA help the band through the crisis, or has the tour gone kaput?

Script: Alex Segura and Matt Rosenberg

Art: Joe Eisma, Matt Herms, Jack Morelli

Cover: Greg Smallwood

Variant Covers: Joe Eisma, Thomas Pitilli

On Sale Date: 2/21

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.