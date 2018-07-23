Archie’s SuperTeens are back in action! 7/25/18 Previews

What’s new in the town of Riverdale? Take a look below at previews of ARCHIE’S SUPERTEENS VS CRUSADERS #2, ARCHIE’S BIG BOOK VOL 04: FAIRY TALES, and ARCHIE AND ME COMICS DIGEST #9.
ARCHIE’S SUPERTEENS VS CRUSADERS #2
Archie Comics’ two superhero teams THE SUPERTEENS and THE MIGHTY CRUSADERS face off against the evil Dr. Zardox in the conclusion to this epic two-issue crossover event!
Script: Ian Flynn, David Williams, Gary Martin
Art: Kelsey Shannon, David Williams, Gary Martin, Jack Morelli
Cover: David Williams, Gary Martin, Kelsey Shannon – Connecting Cover 1
Variant Cover: David Williams, Gary Martin – B&W Cover
On Sale Date: 7/25
32-page, full color comic
$3.99 U.S.
TRAILER
PREVIEW PAGES
VARIANT COVER
ARCHIE’S BIG BOOK VOL 4: FAIRY TALES (TP)
Take a magical trip down Storybook Lane with this collection of the best fairy tale stories ever told in Riverdale! From glass slippers to giant beanstalks and yellow brick roads to tales from under the seas, this classic collection will have you entertained for hours!
Script: Various
Art: Various
Cover: Dan Parent
978-1-68255-903-1
$19.99 US/$11.99 CAN
6 5/8 x 10”
TR
224 pp, Full Color
Direct Market On-Sale Date: 7/25
PREVIEW PAGES
ARCHIE AND ME COMICS DIGEST #9
Brand New Lead Story: “Hot or NOT!” Riverdale is having a heat wave, and the gang is just trying to stay cool—Veronica’s mansion is the only option for a cool retreat, but she’s away on vacation. What will they do?
Script: Dan Parent
Art: Bill Galvan, Bob Smith, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli
Cover: Bill Golliher, Bob Smith, Rosario “Tito” Peña
On Sale Date: 7/25
128-page, full color comic
$6.99 U.S.