Archie’s SuperTeens are back in action! 7/25/18 Previews

What’s new in the town of Riverdale? Take a look below at previews of ARCHIE’S SUPERTEENS VS CRUSADERS #2, ARCHIE’S BIG BOOK VOL 04: FAIRY TALES, and ARCHIE AND ME COMICS DIGEST #9.



To purchase these and other great Archie Comics, find a comic shop near you using the Comic Shop Locator service, visit the Archie Comics Online Store, or download the Archie App!

Keep reading for a look at the covers and preview pages for these exciting new Archie Comics titles.

ARCHIE’S SUPERTEENS VS CRUSADERS #2

Archie Comics’ two superhero teams THE SUPERTEENS and THE MIGHTY CRUSADERS face off against the evil Dr. Zardox in the conclusion to this epic two-issue crossover event!

Script: Ian Flynn, David Williams, Gary Martin

Art: Kelsey Shannon, David Williams, Gary Martin, Jack Morelli

Cover: David Williams, Gary Martin, Kelsey Shannon – Connecting Cover 1

Variant Cover: David Williams, Gary Martin – B&W Cover

On Sale Date: 7/25

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

ARCHIE’S BIG BOOK VOL 4: FAIRY TALES (TP)

Take a magical trip down Storybook Lane with this collection of the best fairy tale stories ever told in Riverdale! From glass slippers to giant beanstalks and yellow brick roads to tales from under the seas, this classic collection will have you entertained for hours!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Dan Parent

978-1-68255-903-1

$19.99 US/$11.99 CAN

6 5/8 x 10”

TR

224 pp, Full Color

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 7/25

ARCHIE AND ME COMICS DIGEST #9

Brand New Lead Story: “Hot or NOT!” Riverdale is having a heat wave, and the gang is just trying to stay cool—Veronica’s mansion is the only option for a cool retreat, but she’s away on vacation. What will they do?

Script: Dan Parent

Art: Bill Galvan, Bob Smith, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Bill Golliher, Bob Smith, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 7/25

128-page, full color comic

$6.99 U.S.

