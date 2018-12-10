Archie’s got a secret love in this preview of ARCHIE #701!

Archie Andrews has a secret— and he’s not the only one! These days, it seems like everyone in Riverdale has something to hide— but when their perfect small town life is rocked by a mysterious surprise, the truth starts tumbling out.

Join writer Nick Spencer (Amazing Spider-Man) and artist Marguerite Sauvage (DC’s Bombshells) on January 2, 2019 for Part 2 of “How I Wasted My Summer Vacation!”

Pre-order your copy of ARCHIE #701 from your local comic shop.

VARIANT COVER GALLERY