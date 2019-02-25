Archie’s got a secret in this preview of issue #703!

Jughead – in danger! Cheryl Blossom and the Pussycats – at odds! Archie – in love! Yes, again. But this time his newfound romance has the whole town whispering. Who is this mystery lady, and how the heck did this happen?

Find out about all of this and more in issue #703 of ARCHIE, available March 20th from writer Nick Spencer, artist Sandy Jarrell, colorist Matt Herms and letterer Jack Morelli.

Pre-order your copy of ARCHIE #703 from your local comic shop.

Subscribe to get copies of ARCHIE delivered straight to your door.

Catch up with the story so far by reading ARCHIE #700, #701, #702

VARIANT COVER GALLERY