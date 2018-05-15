Peril is everywhere in this early preview of ARCHIE #31!

“It’s time for some real entertainment!”

Break-ups, hook-ups, Archie on the guitar again, and Principal Weatherbee drops a huge announcement! Add to this the threat of Reggie Mantle’s devious plans and Cheryl and Jason’s real father, and peril is everywhere as this arc races towards its game-changing conclusion!

On June 6th, co-writers Ian Flynn and Mark Waid, artist Audrey Mok, colorist Kelly Fitzpatrick, and letterer Jack Morelli continue to reimagine an icon during their run on ARCHIE!

Pre-order your copy of ARCHIE #31 today from your local comic book shop, order your favorite cover online, or get issues of ARCHIE delivered straight to your mailbox with a subscription from the Archie Comics Shop!

Catch up with the entire ARCHIE series by reading it digitally on the Archie Comics App

VARIANT COVERS: