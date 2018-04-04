The Spring Dance is almost here! Get an early look inside ARCHIE #30!

“Tonight’s going to be amazing.”

It’s the run-up to the most important event in the gang’s lives at Riverdale High – the spring dance! Who’s going with whom? Who’s NOT going with whom? And how will Archie end up tanking the whole night? Plus, the Blossom Twins’ dangerous family secret catches up to them!

On April 25th, co-writers Ian Flynn and Mark Waid, artist Audrey Mok, colorist Kelly Fitzpatrick, and letterer Jack Morelli continue to reimagine an icon during their run on ARCHIE!

