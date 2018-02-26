The Blossom family secret threatens to take Riverdale by storm in this early preview of ARCHIE #29!

“Friends keep secrets for each other, right?”

The Blossom family secret has erupted, taking all of Riverdale by surprise — and that includes Cheryl and Jason! What’s the truth about their long-lost father? And why is Reggie Mantle being so helpful to everyone?

On March 21st, co-writer Ian Flynn and Eisner Award-winning writer Mark Waid, artist Audrey Mok, colorist Kelly Fitzpatrick, and letterer Jack Morelli continue their run on ARCHIE!

Pre-order your copy of ARCHIE #29 today from your local comic book shop, order your favorite cover online, or get issues of ARCHIE delivered straight to your mailbox with a subscription from the Archie Comics Shop!

Catch up with the entire ARCHIE series by reading it digitally on the Archie Comics App.

VARIANT COVERS: