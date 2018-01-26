The countdown to the spring dance begins in this early preview of ARCHIE #28!

“Impending sense of doom?”

With every last relationship in Riverdale in chaos, who’s with whom? Archie has had to make some difficult choices in the last few months, what does he do when the next choice he makes will spell disaster? Plus, now that Reggie’s a free man he has to find a way to redeem himself in Riverdale… or make someone else look much worse.

On Februrary 14th, co-writer Ian Flynn (Jughead, Mighty Crusaders) joins the team of Eisner Award-winning writer Mark Waid, artist Audrey Mok, colorist Kelly Fitzpatrick, and letterer Jack Morelli for the start of a new story arc!

Pre-order your copy of ARCHIE #28 today from your local comic book shop, order your favorite cover online, or get issues of ARCHIE delivered straight to your mailbox with a subscription from the Archie Comics Shop!

Catch up with the entire ARCHIE series by getting the trade paperback collections or reading it digitally on the Archie Comics App.

VARIANT COVERS: