Relationships are shaken-up in this early preview of ARCHIE #26!

“Are we friends, or are we more?”

On December 6th, the can’t-miss HEART OF RIVERDALE storyline continues in ARCHIE #26 from writer Mark Waid, artist Audrey Mok, colorist Kelly Fitzpatrick, and letterer Jack Morelli!

Everyone in Riverdale has had a different reaction to Betty’s life-altering injury, but Archie’s is unique. He’s finding himself growing closer and closer to Betty, blooming into a friendship unlike any they’ve had in years – but where does that leave Veronica?

