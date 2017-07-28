The fallout from OVER THE EDGE continues in ARCHIE #23 – Heart of Riverdale Part 1!

On August 23, the fallout from OVER THE EDGE continues in HEART OF RIVERDALE Part 1!

One life has been destroyed, another family has been torn apart—and only the kids of Riverdale High can save their town from imploding!

Eisner Award-winning writer Mark Waid and new series artist Audrey Mok (JOSIE AND THE PUSSYCATS) begin a brand new story arc in ARCHIE #23!

