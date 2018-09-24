Riverdale Goes to War! – ARCHIE 1941 #2 Preview

IT’S WAR! As the United States makes its entrance into WWII, the teens and parents in Riverdale are faced with some difficult situations as they reflect on how this will dramatically change their lives as they know it.

Written by comics legend Mark Waid (ARCHIE) with longtime collaborators co-writer Brian Augustyn (The Flash, JLA) and artist Peter Krause (Insufferable, Irredeemable) with colors by Kelly Fitzpatrick (ARCHIE) and letters by Jack Morelli (VAMPIRONICA), the must-read second issue of ARCHIE 1941 finds Riverdale dealing with the impact of the impending conflict on the small town and in the personal lives of Archie, Betty, Veronica, Jughead, and Reggie Mantle.

ARCHIE 1941 #2 hits comic shops and digital platforms October 17th, 2018 and features variant covers by Audrey Mok and Marguerite Sauvage.

ARCHIE 1941 #2 (OF 5)

IT’S WAR! As the United States makes its entrance into WWII, the teens and parents in Riverdale are faced with some difficult situations as they reflect on how this will dramatically change their lives as they know it.

Script: Mark Waid, Brian Augustyn

Art: Peter Krause, Kelly Fitzpatrick, Jack Morelli

Cover: Peter Krause, Rosario “Tito” Peña

Variant Covers: Audrey Mok, Marguerite Sauvage

On Sale Date: 10/17

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.