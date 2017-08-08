Archie Comics expands and diversifies publishing line with three new titles spotlighting superheroes, biker gangs, and space aliens.

Archie Comics’ publishing line-up expands with three new ongoing series featuring fan-favorite characters in bold new storylines.

Get ready for daring new additions to the world of Archie Comics featuring a new superhero team, an all-girl biker gang, and aliens from outer space in three new ongoing series: B&V VIXENS, THE MIGHTY CRUSADERS, and COSMO!

“Archie can do anything,” said Archie Comics CEO/Publisher Jon Goldwater.

“It’s not just one kind of comic, show or concept. You can do a horror Archie story, you can do a superhero Archie story, you can do a drama or comedy. Archie Comics has a wide, diverse and multi-faceted library of characters and we’re trying new things with our IP in order to keep fans engaged.”

The next wave of new Archie Comics titles will arrive after the debut of the JUGHEAD: THE HUNGER and THE ARCHIES ongoing series in October, providing a variety of different genres and entry points for new and returning comic book readers.

The world’s most famous BFFs return with a vengeance this November! Betty and Veronica are the leaders of the toughest gang in Riverdale, the Vixens, in the new ongoing series from writer Jamie L. Rotante, artist Eva Cabrera (Kim & Kim), colorist Elaina Unger and letter Rachel Deering. An intense and action-packed journey alongside the girls of Riverdale High begins on November 15 in B&V VIXENS #1.

“Betty and Veronica aren’t just two young ladies who happen to like the same boy—they’re two hard-working, intelligent and strong women who maintain a friendship despite their differences; consistently defying all expectations to overcome the odds stacked against them,” said writer Jamie L. Rotante.

“That’s something I really wanted to explore with this series—and not just Betty and Veronica, many of the female Archie Comics characters will get a chance to tell their own unique stories in a way that’s fun and action-packed.”

“Working for Archie Comics is a dream come true for me, and this was the very reason I started doing comics!” said artist Eva Cabrera.

“I feel this project was meant for me because I adore Motorcycles AND the Archie girls! I’m sure everyone will love it! Besides, who doesn’t love all-girl motorcycle groups?”

B&V VIXENS #1 launches November 15.

Archie Comics returns to the world of superheroes with a new ongoing series from the Dark Circle Comics imprint, THE MIGHTY CRUSADERS, launching in December from fan-favorite writer Ian Flynn (JUGHEAD, MEGA MAN) and artist Kelsey Shannon (JOSIE AND THE PUSSYCATS).

Two generations of heroes including THE SHIELD, THE COMET, THE WEB, JAGUAR, DARKLING, FIREFLY, and STEEL STERLING must learn how to work together as they join forces to battle deadly new threats.

“I’m really excited to return to the Dark Circle heroes and pit them against the greatest challenges they’ve ever faced,” said writer Ian Flynn. “I think fans of the classic and newer Crusaders will enjoy our new, high-paced approach to their world!”

“The Mighty Crusaders is one of those dream projects that you always hope for but never dare expect will actually happen. The best of the golden age through the lens of the present,” said artist Kelsey Shannon.

THE MIGHTY CRUSADERS #1 launches this December.

In space, no one can hear you laugh! Writer Ian Flynn will revitalize COSMO as part of the Archie Action line-up, bringing the classic 1950s space alien into the present day (alongside some new friends) in a new ongoing series!

“We’ve got some really fun and exciting adventure brewing for Cosmo and his crew!” said Flynn.

“I’ve got high hopes that this will take off. You could say we’re…shooting for the stars?”

COSMO’s new adventures begin in early 2018.

Adventure, action, and hijinks await you in the pages of these three exciting new series. Are you ready to get on board with the next wave of Archie Comics titles?

