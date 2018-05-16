Archie Comics and Scholastic Partner for Riverdale Publishing Program

Can’t get enough Riverdale in your life? Good news: Archie Comics and Scholastic are teaming up to produce original fiction and companion books based on The CW’s hit Riverdale television series! The publishing program begins this fall and is set to give fans a little more mystery, intrigue and drama featuring everyone’s favorite Riverdale High students.

The first publication of this new partnership is an in-universe guide to life at Riverdale High, the official RIVERDALE STUDENT HANDBOOK, launching August 28. That will be followed by Riverdale’s first original novel for young adults, RIVERDALE: THE DAY BEFORE – THE PREQUEL NOVEL. Written by Micol Ostow (Mean Girls), the book takes place right before the start of Season 1, with each character relating their version of events in the town with Pep. The prequel novel will also contain bonus content including pages from Jughead’s novel, notes passed between Betty and Veronica, and more.

“Partnering with Scholastic has always been a dream for Archie. Like us, they’re leaders and innovators in all they do, and we feel there’s a strong synergy between our brands,” said Jon Goldwater, Archie Comics CEO and Riverdale executive producer. “When this opportunity first arose, we knew Scholastic would be the perfect home for expanding the stories and world of Riverdale through prose novels and other exciting formats. It’s a major partnership and the beginning of a great relationship between two iconic companies.”

If you can’t wait until August to get your Riverdale fix, visit the Archie Comics Shop to get the official tie-in graphic novels, revealing new stories set between episodes. Stay tuned to the Archie Comics website and our Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram for more information on this in the weeks and months to come.